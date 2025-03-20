"Legend in the making": TCU star Sedona Prince celebrates head coach Mark Campbell signing 5-year contract extension

TCU women's basketball star Sedona Prince celebrated head coach Mark Campbell for signing a five-year contract extension with the Horned Frogs. Prince shared a post announcing the signing on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

"A legend in the making. Congrats MC," she wrote.

Sedona Prince congratulates TCU WBB HC Mark Campbell on IG story. Image via @sedonaprince

Campbell signed a contract extension that will keep him at Fort Worth through 2030. Under his leadership, the program made a complete turnaround, winning its first-ever Big 12 regular season and Tournament championships. TCU also earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the first two rounds of the Big Dance in Schollmaier Arena.

Under Campbell's leadership, the Horned Frogs secured their highest seed a No. 6 AP Poll ranking—both program records. Part of the program's resurgence in women's college basketball can be credited to Campbell and the coaching staff bringing in elite transfer talents like Prince, Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner.

2024-25 Big 12 Coach of the Year and National Coach of the Year finalist Campbell will lead TCU to a matchup against 15-seed Fairleigh Dickinson, NEC champions, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 21. Should the Horned Frogs defeat the Knights, they would host the winner of No. 7 seed Louisville vs. No. 10 seed Nebraska in the second round.

Sedona Prince named in USBWA and AP All-American team

TCU star Sedona Prince received the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and The Associated Press All-American honors on Wednesday. She received honorable mention recognition from both organizations, while LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith was named a third-team All-American by both publications.

The duo are the fourth and fifth All-Americans in program history, and TCU's first since 2010 when Helena Sverrisdottir garnered honorable mention recognition in 2010 from the AP and Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

"Prince is one of only two players averaging a double-double vs. ranked teams. The 6-7 center averages 18.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game opposite the AP Top 25. She ranks third nationally in blocks (99, 3.0 bpg). Prince has finished with three-or-more blocks on 17 occasions and recorded eight games with at least five rejections. Her 17 multi-block games are the fourth-most of any player in America," said TCU's official website.

Meanwhile, both Prince and Van Lith are top candidates for major national awards in the 2024-25 season. Van Lith is a semifinalist for Naismith Women's College Player of the Year, while Prince is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award. She is also a semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and one of the 15 finalists for the John R. Wooden Award.

