"Let the apologies be as loud": Hailey Van Lith's turnaround season at TCU draws acclaim from Chiney Ogwumike

The TCU Horned Frogs are having a turnaround season under coach Mark Campbell and so is Hailey Van Lith. After facing criticism early in her career, Van Lith has silenced her doubters with a resurgent season at TCU.

In the Big 12 awards announced on Tuesday, Van Lith became the first player to win the top player and top newcomer in the same season in the league's 29-year history. Her story reached a new peak when she helped the top-seeded Horned Frogs on their way to their first Big 12 title, registering a 64-59 win on Sunday against the second-seeded Baylor Bears.

Van Lith, who had 20 points in the win against Baylor, and TCU's historic run captured the attention of women basketball analyst Chiney Ogumike. She said:

"I'll just say it like this — let the apologies be as loud as the disrespect when it comes to Hailey Van Lith."

Van Lith played with Louisville from 2020-23 before transferring to LSU last season, reaching Elite Eight. She took a transfer to TCU for her fifth season, and it seems everything is on the right track.

Chiney Ogumike's special mention to coach Mark Campbell and Hailey Van Lith while highlighting TCU's turnaround season

Under TCU coach Mark Campbell, the Horned Frogs, once an afterthought in the national conversation, have surged into prominence behind a near-total roster overhaul.

Only three players returned from last year’s squad, with Campbell building a powerhouse through the transfer portal, from where Hailey Van Lith arrived. Thanks to TCU's resurgence, Campbell won the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

"But TCU, they've had a tremendous, dominant season," Ogumike said. "No question marks, because I'm talking about Mark Campbell, the coach, okay, y'all? Because he has won that transfer portal.

"What I love about this team is their balance," she added. "They are well-coached, they have post players—Sedona Prince consistently delivers double-doubles, as you can see right there. You’ve got Hailey Van Lith, who has really elevated her assists. They’re being well-coached, they won the transfer portal, and now they have all the accolades—the Player of the Year, the Newcomer of the Year, all the awards."

The one concern Ogumike highlighted for TCU was the thin depth behind their starters. This could come back to haunt them during their upcoming NCAA Tournament run.

