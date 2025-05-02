“Let's geaux Bayou Barbie”: LSU fans hyped as Angel Reese set to make her return to Baton Rouge

Angel Reese is one of the biggest stars in the WNBA, only one season into her young professional career. Before that, she became a star in college, playing her final two seasons with the LSU Tigers. On Friday, the WNBA is hosting an exhibition game between Reese's WNBA team, the Chicago Sky, and the Brazil National Team.

The game will start at 9 p.m. EDT on Friday and will be played in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the home arena of the LSU Tigers. This preseason will be Angel Reese's first return to the PMAC since her final game with the Tigers in 2024. On Thursday, the LSU women's basketball Instagram account made a post celebrating the return of Reese.

After the LSU women's basketball team posted on Instagram to get fans excited for the return of 'Bayou Barbie,' as Reese is also known, fans reacted in the comments.

"My family is so excited they have been counting down the days. Let's Geaux Bayou Barbie and Chicago Sky," one fan wrote.

"Can’t wait to see her in action in the PMAC! It will be quite the homecoming," one fan commented.

"Build her statue and retire her jersey she did more and brung more money than anyone that went to LSU !!! F**k that 5 year wait sh*t," one fan added.

Fans from all over the world continued to express their excitement for Angel Reese's return to LSU.

"We will be watching, 2 am Saturday, Nigerian time," one fan wrote.

"Pmac gonna be so lit," one fan commented.

"Our Queen is back," one fan added.

Caitlin Clark will have a homecoming this weekend like Angel Reese

This weekend of exhibition play in the WNBA will allow both Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to make their college homecomings. Caitlin Clark, who was the WNBA Rookie of the Year this past season, played her college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Now with the Indiana Fever, Clark will be returning to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday for an exhibition game against the Brazilian National Team. That game will start at 4 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

This weekend of exhibition play games two weeks before the start of the WNBA season. It is set to start on May 16. However, the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever do not start their seasons until May 17, when they play against each other.

