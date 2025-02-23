"Let's not get crazy now": Fans react as Rick Pitino doubles down on high school recruitment criticism

College basketball fans had mixed reactions to St. John's coach Rick Pitino's critical take on high school recruitment. In an interview with Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" on Friday, the former national champion coach was asked if he would take a five-star high school recruit who calls him and wants to play for his program.

Ad

"I probably wouldn't take him because I don't think you can win and win big with high school kids," Pitino said (1:04:48). "I really don't believe it."

Ad

Trending

Fans had varying opinions about the Hall of Fame coach's statement. One basketball enthusiast disagreed with the St. John's coach's mindset, saying that one five-star recruit would be great for a team.

"Let’s not get crazy now. One 5 star recruit would be awesome," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You can win with them being a piece of a great team. Stephon Castle, Cooper Flagg, and countless others. But they can’t be the only guy," one fan pointed out.

"Duke is winning with (3) 5 star recruits as starters. Not sure Pitino is paying attention to the boys from Durham," another user added.

Other fans believe the veteran coach was right to reject the recruit to play for his team, with one user citing the situation at Rutgers as an example.

Ad

"Rutgers Basketball is currently learning the hard way #RuHoops," an X user wrote.

"So he would've said no to Cooper Flagg huh? Duke isn't really winning," one fan noted.

Other fans agree with Pitino but would likely bend their beliefs if the recruit plays similarly to Duke super freshman Cooper Flagg.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan asked if a national championship victory by Duke this season would change Pitino's belief.

Expand Tweet

Ad

St. John's coach Rick Pitino believes NCAA's NIL and transfer portal are similar to EuroLeague

St. John's coach Rick Pitino believes the NCAA's NIL and transfer portal are similar to the structure in the EuroLeague, where a player isn't bound to long-term deals and is allowed to transfer to different teams.

Pitino said he is not looking to acquire players from the high school ranks and prefers to replenish his players for the 2025-26 season from the transfer portal. He's expecting to lose Aaron Scott, Kadary Richmond and Deivon Smith next season as the trio has exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

Ad

The Hall of Fame coach also advised future basketball coaches to expand on the practice of studying the players.

"Is it just about money? Is that why they're staying in college or they really into winning," Pitino said (1:05:47). "Are they going to be part of that 'I hate to lose' attitude?

"So you got to really study them you got to talk to the trainers, you got to talk to the assistant coaches that may have moved on you got you got to really do your homework and your research on this."

St. John's is in first place in the Big East at 14-2 and 23-4 overall. The Red Storm will face two-time defending champion UConn (18-8, 10-5) on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here