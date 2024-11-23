"Let's go baby": Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife Laura Govan cheers for Louisville hooper daughter Izela from courtside

Gilbert Arenas' daughter Izela Arenas made her college debut with the Louisville Cardinals this season. On Thursday, the guard made her mark against Morehead State, scoring eight points and three rebounds. Her mother, Laura Govan, shared snippets from the game on her Instagram.

The first video posted showed Izela making one of her two 3-pointers.

"Let's go baby," Govan wrote with the video.

"Let's Go boom boom," her mother wrote with another video of Izela dunking her second 3-point.

Trending

Izela Arenas is averaging 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. She was ranked No. 88 in the 2024 class and played for Sierra Canyon High School, Los Angeles.

At the time of her commitment, Louisville coach Jeff Walz praised Arenas and said:

“Izela is a bonafide scorer on an elite high school team. She hunts shots and is creative off the bounce. She also is an unselfish teammate and a great facilitator on the break.

"Izela is a consummate gym rat and has a love affair with the game. She is a proficient scorer from the 3-point line and can also attack off the bounce. Her toughness and grit are unmatched, and she will no doubt light up a room with her presence.”

Laura Govan expressed her pride in Izela Arenas' basketball skills

Izela Arenas is one of four children of Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas. All Arenas siblings play basketball, with Alijah Arenas being one of the top recruits in the 2026 Class. Izela is the first to enter college and Govan expressed her pride during an appearance on YouTuber Carlos Kings' "Reality with the King" podcast.

"My daughter, now 18, at Louisville, doing amazing," Govan said. "Oh my God, she got a full scholarship. One of the top 10 players in the country, she's phenomenal, my baby lefty. I got two lefties, by the way. We'll get into the rest, but she is an amazing young woman, amazing."

She also recalled the moment she sat down with her daughter and explained the reason behind her split with Gilbert Arenas nearly a decade ago.

"I remember her telling me when she turned 18, she said, 'Okay, now that I'm 18, you have to tell me the truth', because I always used to tell her, 'I'll wait until you get older I'll wait until you get 18 and then I'll tell you the truth,'" Govan said.

"She was like, 'I want to know' and we sat down. We had a lot of cries and a lot of laughs. And I don't share just the the bad, because that's not real, there's some good in there. I have to give them all of it."

What are your thoughts on Izela Arenas' performance with the Louisville Cardinals? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also read: Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan and family proudly watch daughter Izela Arenas' milestone in Paris

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here