  • "Let’s go Gamecocks”: Fans excited as South Carolina announces Ayla McDowell's commitment

"Let’s go Gamecocks”: Fans excited as South Carolina announces Ayla McDowell's commitment

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Jun 02, 2025 21:18 GMT
Ayla McDowell commits to South Carolina. IG image via @gamecockswbb
Ayla McDowell commits to South Carolina (image credit: instagram/gamecockwbb)

Ayla McDowell has committed to South Carolina, and fans are excited about it. McDowell is Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley's first signee in the Class of 2025.

On Monday, the team announced her commitment on Instagram, with two photos and a clip showing the former Cypress Springs (Texas) High School star wearing the program's uniform.

"Her smile says it all - @aylawyla is home!" the caption read.
Fans shared their reactions in the comments section and welcomed South Carolina's newest addition.

"Welcome to the Fam. Big greeting waiting for you when to touch the court 🤙🏽❤️," a fan wrote.
"Welcome home!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another fan wrote.
"Let’s Go Gamecocks- Welcome 🔥❤️🙌🏾," a fan commented.
"Welcome come to Dawnie's Daycare 🙏🙌❤️💪🏀🐔🤙🤙," one fan commented.
Fans react to Ayla McDowell joining South Carolina on IG. Image via @gamecockwbb
Fans react to Ayla McDowell joining South Carolina on IG. Image via @gamecockwbb

Here are more fan reactions.

"Welcome home!! 🤙🏽🤙🏽," one fan wrote.
"Welcome home, Ayla!! Happy days are here again Glad to know you are on campus. I'm so ready to watch you play in the CLA. We are going to love it here. God bless you. Keep The Faith!🙏🏽🐔🤙🏾," another fan wrote.
"💪🏿🫶🏿🤙🏿," a fan commented.
Fans react to Ayla McDowell joining South Carolina on IG. Image via @gamecockwbb
Fans react to Ayla McDowell joining South Carolina on IG. Image via @gamecockwbb

South Carolina HC Dawn Staley welcomes Ayla McDowell to the team

Following the announcement of Ayla McDowell joining South Carolina, Dawn Staley officially welcomed her to the Gamecocks.

“Ayla is an elite wing who can score at all three levels and is a Swiss army knife on defense with the ability to guard every position,” Staley said on Monday, via the team's website. “She is blessed with great size and athleticism that allow her to impact the game on both ends of the floor. A winner at every level, she moves the needle for her teams.
"As selfless as she is on the floor, she is even more of a giver off it, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Ayla and her family to Columbia.”

McDowell was the No. 22-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025 by ESPN. She averaged 19.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.4 assists last season at Cypress Springs (Texas) High School. She will have four years of college eligibility, starting from the 2025-26 season.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
