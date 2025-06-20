“Let’s go!!! Get Philly a team!!”: Fans react as $12 million worth Dawn Staley reveals major WNBA ambition

Dawn Staley has already done it all in college basketball, but now she has her eyes on a bigger goal, which is owning a WNBA team in her hometown, Philadelphia. The South Carolina head coach shared her ambition during an appearance on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast earlier this week while speaking with Kylie Kelce, wife of NFL great Jason Kelce.

When asked if she would want to coach a potential WNBA team in Philly, Staley made it clear she is thinking bigger.

"No. You know why?" she said. "Because I would rather be an owner. I think there's much more to ownership. If I am an owner, I think I can touch more people.”

On Friday, ESPN shared the clip on Instagram, and fans filled the comments with their thoughts and excitement about the idea.

“I want this for her!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” one user wrote.

Another fan added: “Dawn is doing much more for women’s basketball at South Carolina than she could do as a coach in the WNBA. Which WNBA coaches are bigger names than Dawn, Geno, Pat Summit, Tara Vanderveer, LSU’s coach… I’ll be at the Philly Jawns games no matter who is coaching. I’m just jokin with the name..lighten up. 😁,”

“Dawn money is different! Let’s go,” another fan added.

Fans react to Dawn Staley comments. Image Credit: IG/@espnw

Many fans were focused on bringing a WNBA team to Philly.

“👏👏👏👏 let’s go!!! Get Philly a team!!,” a fan said.

“We want the team!!!,” another fan wrote.

While someone else added, “I loveee this.”

Staley’s Philadelphia roots run deep, as she grew up in the city and became a local sports hero long before her coaching career at South Carolina began.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Staley has a net worth of $12 million, built through her playing, coaching, and endorsements, putting her in a good position to invest in the team.

Dawn Staley reveals Caitlin Clark’s biggest weapon

During her appearance on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Dawn Staley touched on a topic relating to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who has been in the news this week.

The Gamecocks coach spoke about Clark’s skills, but she analyzed that the guard’s strongest strength is not her three-point shooting.

"She [Clark] can beat you in a variety of ways. She can beat you, obviously, with her three-point shot," Staley said. "But for me, the most dangerous thing of Caitlin Clark is her passing ability. Her ability to make other people better. Her ability to have other people's production go up along with her production."

Staley revealed that South Carolina stopped Iowa by stopping Clark’s passing to her teammates in dangerous areas.

