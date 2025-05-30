“Let’s go Huskies”: College hoops fans react as AJ Dybantsa and BYU set to play vs Dan Hurley’s UConn at TD Garden

BYU fans should be excited for next season with No. 1-ranked recruit AJ Dybantsa set to join the team. Dybantsa is expected to help give the Cougars their best chance of winning a national championship in their history. Their best performance to date was reaching the Elite Eight on three occasions, last in 1981.

Pressure will be high for AJ Dybantsa and the Cougars next season. On Thursday, the Cougars announced parts of their non-conference schedule. This includes a neutral-site game at TD Garden in Boston against coach Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies on November 15.

When this news was reposted on Instagram by BR Hoops, fans reacted in the comments. Despite the excitement around AJ Dybantsa and the Cougars, most fans favored the Huskies in the matchup.

"Let's go Huskies. I respect BYU a lot tho," one fan wrote.

"UConn victory and Husky fans celebrating with a nice cold beer at Trillum after," one fan commented.

"UConn roster completely reloaded. UConn by 10," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments, with one favoring BYU to win the game.

"BYU!! BYU!!! BYU!!! One hurley down (asu) One more Hurley to go (uconn). COUGARS!!" one fan wrote.

"Hurley never ducks smoke!!! Scheyer where you at? Stop running," one fan commented.

"BYU reloaded and then some. Too bad it’s not in Provo…." one fan added.

BYU signs a four-star transfer to join AJ Dybantsa next season

The BYU Cougars are increasing their efforts to contend for the national championship next season. After landing AJ Dybantsa, it became clear that the Cougars needed to try to be as good as possible next season. Dybantsa will likely only play one college season before declaring for the NBA draft, so it is important for the Cougars to take advantage of their window with him.

On Thursday, BYU made an announcement that should help them on both sides of the ball next season. The Cougars announced that they signed Southern Illinois transfer Kennard Davis. He is coming off a breakout season where he averaged 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Coach Kevin Young released a statement after he signed.

"He brings a very diverse skill set to our team, and combined with his size, he gives us a lot of optionality on both ends of the floor," Young said. "Kennard is a very good defender who can guard multiple positions, and he will be one of the best defenders in the Big 12."

Kennard was named the most improved player in the Missouri Valley Conference last season.

