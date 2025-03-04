  • home icon
"Let's go win the chip": Duke fans fired up as Jon Scheyer finishes 2024-25 home season with a perfect record

By Arnold
Modified Mar 04, 2025 10:53 GMT
Duke fans fired up as Jon Scheyer finishes 2024-25 home season with a perfect record - Source: Imagn

Duke coach Jon Scheyer guided the Blue Devils to an unbeaten regular-season record at home after they crushed Wake Forest 93-60 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday. No. 2 Duke finished with a perfect 17-0 home record, and fans on social media hyped the team to go on and win the national championship this season.

"Let's go win the chip," one wrote.
"Best in the nation," added another.
"Enjoyed," a third commented.

Others also expressed their love and affection for Scheyer's team.

"This team is a special one," one wrote.
"This duke squad is one of the best teams I’ve watched," a user tweeted.
"I f****** love this team! One of the most exciting Duke teams I’ve ever watched. Can’t get enough of this group. Keep it up fellas!" a fan commented.
Duke freshman superstar Cooper Flagg scored a game-high 28 points against Wake Forest while adding eight rebounds and seven assists. Kon Knueppel played a supportive role with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

For the Demon Deacons, Ty-Laur Johnson and Efton Reid III scored team highs of 14 points each. Their teammate, Hunted Sallis, contributed nine points, five rebounds and two assists.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer said he was "emotional" before clash vs. Wake Forest

Duke Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer - Source: Getty

After Duke (27-3, 18-1 ACC) finished the regular season undefeated at home, Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer spoke about his feelings before entering the matchup against Wake Forest.

"You know I was emotional tonight, I just thought before the game," Scheyer said in his post-game conference. "And you're thinking about this team, and these guys have been incredibly unselfish and incredibly driven. And it's made for a great collective toughness that we have had. So, you love coaching them."

Duke will conclude its regular season with a trip to face North Carolina on Saturday. The Blue Devils can secure the ACC regular-season title with a win over UNC, or if Clemson loses any of its next two games.

Edited by R. Elahi
