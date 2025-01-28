"Let's pack out the arena this Thursday": $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks sends a message to fans before LSU vs Oklahoma 

With the No. 7-ranked LSU Tigers taking on the No. 13-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, Flau’jae Johnson’s mom rallied fans to create an electric atmosphere at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC).

Brooks posted an image on Tuesday of the arena scoreboard, showcasing Flau’jae in her LSU uniform on her Instagram story.

With her daughter boasting a staggering $1.5 million NIL valuation (per On3), Kia Brooks took to Instagram on Tuesday to encourage fans to show their support for the Tigers.

“Let’s pack out the arena this Thursday, all white guys!! 💜💛.”

Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks sends a message to fans on her Instagram story before LSU vs Oklahoma - Image source: Instagram/kiajbrooks

Brooks’ call to action has prepared the fans to bring the energy required to propel the Tigers to victory in this key matchup. The Tigers, ranked No. 7 in the latest AP poll, are looking to build momentum after their recent victory over Texas A&M. The matchup against the No. 13-ranked Oklahoma Sooners is a crucial test for LSU.

Flau’jae Johnson reflects on LSU’s win over Texas A&M and praises Jada Richard

After LSU’s hard-fought 64-51 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday, standout guard Flau’jae Johnson shared her thoughts on the game. She emphasized the need for improvement despite the win.

While the Tigers delivered a solid performance, Johnson believed there is more work to be done, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

“Me personally, I think we could have done way better,” Johnson said, addressing the team’s defensive lapses. “We had a couple of moments where they got off near kills, which is like three stops in a row. So we gotta clean that up on defense and not put them at the free throw line.”

The game showcased LSU’s defensive potential, but Johnson made it clear that “good” is not enough for the Tigers.

“I think we did okay,” Johnson said. “I think we’re getting better, and we are a good defensive team, but we don’t want to be good, we want to be great.”

One of the game’s standout moments for Johnson was the performance of freshman guard Jada Richard, who stepped up in key minutes and put up seven points. Johnson praised her teammate’s poise and confidence on the court.

“I was really happy about Jada,” Johnson said. “She’s just so confident at what she does. So we encourage her to shoot the ball, and we just believe in her to be able to make decisions even as a freshman.”

“I’m just so glad that she got those minutes and she was able to do what she does. That’s when people have to step up.”

While LSU’s victory over Texas A&M marked an important step forward, Johnson’s comments reflected a team determined to aim higher. Johnson implied that with an emphasis on tightening their defense and building trust in younger players like Jada, the Tigers are focused on reaching their full potential.

