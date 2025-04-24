"Let's rock": Shaq O'Neal's daughter Me'arah O'Neal welcomes Jade Weathersby to the Florida Gators squad

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'arah O'Neal, warmly welcomed Jade Weathersby, who played two seasons with the UAB Blazers before entering the transfer portal. On Wednesday, Weathersby announced her commitment to O'Neal's Florida Gators.

On3's Talia Goodman shared the news on Wednesday via X (formerly Twitter).

Shaq's daughter shared a video of Weathersby as a Gators player on her Instagram story.

"Say twin let's rockkk. Welcome to the fam ski," O'Neal captioned the video alongside three alligator emojis.

Me'arah O'Neal welcomes Jade Weathersby on IG story. Image via @mearahoneal_

O'Neal is in her freshman season at Florida, where she helped the Gators advance to the 2025 WBIT semifinals. Although the Gators were eliminated following a 66-52 loss on March 31, O'Neal had a good season at Florida, averaging 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists on 42.5 percent shooting.

Jade Weathersby expected to boost Florida's offense ahead of next season

The Gators had a 19-18 overall record and a 5-11 record in the SEC in the 2024-25 season. Despite a losing streak, they made history by booking their first-ever spot in the WBIT semifinals.

Florida needed an effective offensive player and that is where Jade Weathersby comes in. The former UAB forward played two years with the Blazers. In her sophomore year, she led the Blazers with 9.4 rebounds per game. She also ranked second in scoring with 11.0 points per game.

Last season, Weathersby had 18 double-digit scoring games, 14 10-plus rebounding games and nine double-doubles. On February 8, the sophomore guard scored a career-high 27 points to bring her total to 500.

In January, Weathersby recorded a career-best 19 rebounds at Wichita State. She also recorded a total of 329 points, 281 rebounds, 29 blocks and 25 steals last season.

The standout guard later earned Second Team All-Conference in the American Athletic Conference, where she led with 7.5 defensive rebounds per game.

