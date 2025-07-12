“Let’s see how many turnovers”: College hoops fans react as Elliot Cadeau impresses in first look in Michigan practice

After two seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels, guard Elliot Cadeau entered the transfer portal in April. Cadeau committed to coach Dusty May's Michigan Wolverines two weeks after he entered into the portal and started training with his new team during the offseason.

Ad

In a clip from practice posted on the Wolverines' Instagram page on Friday, Cadeau showed off his full range of skills, driving with the ball and finishing under the rim, blocking an attempted shot and dishing a dime to a teammate.

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Elliot Cadeau's impressive performance in practice.

"Best PG in the country," one fan wrote.

"Can't wait to watch him in the P&R with Yax and Morez," another fan wrote.

"Mich fans gonna hate him after one game," one fan wrote.

"Looks like a good fit," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Seen this summer look before," one fan wrote.

"Let's see how many turnovers," another fan wrote.

Fan's comments on IG

When Elliot Cadeau's mother defended his transfer from UNC

When Elliot Cadeau entered the transfer portal after two seasons of playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels and joined the Michigan Wolverines, speculation abounded that he had asked for a $2 million NIL extension to stay in Chapel Hill.

Ad

After the back and forth between UNC fans on social media over the matter, Michelle Cadeau, the guard's mother, defended her son's transfer in a Facebook post.

"We have loved being at UNC, loved the team, loved the friends we have met, loved all the fans who has cheered him (and me) on," Michelle Cadeau wrote. "This was his dream and he gave it everything he had for two years. I'm proud of him making a choice he felt he had to do to get to where he wants to be.

Ad

"It was not easy — because we never had in our plans to transfer but he felt this was what was needed. We are now so excited for the summer, the work, and the upcoming season. Michigan, we can't wait to meet you!!! GO BLUE!!! Funny how my kid has asked for $2 million when he hasn't even met or spoken with anyone from [UNC] or staff yet."

Elliot Cadeau averaged 9.4 points on 44.5% shooting from the floor and 33.7% shooting from beyond the arc, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season. He led the Tar Heels to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, where they were eliminated by the Ole Miss Rebels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here