“Let’s see how many turnovers”: College hoops fans react as Elliot Cadeau impresses in first look in Michigan practice

After two seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels, guard Elliot Cadeau entered the transfer portal in April. Cadeau committed to coach Dusty May's Michigan Wolverines two weeks after he entered into the portal and started training with his new team during the offseason.
In a clip from practice posted on the Wolverines' Instagram page on Friday, Cadeau showed off his full range of skills, driving with the ball and finishing under the rim, blocking an attempted shot and dishing a dime to a teammate.
College basketball fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Elliot Cadeau's impressive performance in practice.
"Best PG in the country," one fan wrote.
"Can't wait to watch him in the P&R with Yax and Morez," another fan wrote.
"Mich fans gonna hate him after one game," one fan wrote.
"Looks like a good fit," another fan wrote.
"Seen this summer look before," one fan wrote.
"Let's see how many turnovers," another fan wrote.
When Elliot Cadeau's mother defended his transfer from UNC
When Elliot Cadeau entered the transfer portal after two seasons of playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels and joined the Michigan Wolverines, speculation abounded that he had asked for a $2 million NIL extension to stay in Chapel Hill.
After the back and forth between UNC fans on social media over the matter, Michelle Cadeau, the guard's mother, defended her son's transfer in a Facebook post.
"We have loved being at UNC, loved the team, loved the friends we have met, loved all the fans who has cheered him (and me) on," Michelle Cadeau wrote. "This was his dream and he gave it everything he had for two years. I'm proud of him making a choice he felt he had to do to get to where he wants to be.
"It was not easy — because we never had in our plans to transfer but he felt this was what was needed. We are now so excited for the summer, the work, and the upcoming season. Michigan, we can't wait to meet you!!! GO BLUE!!! Funny how my kid has asked for $2 million when he hasn't even met or spoken with anyone from [UNC] or staff yet."
Elliot Cadeau averaged 9.4 points on 44.5% shooting from the floor and 33.7% shooting from beyond the arc, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season. He led the Tar Heels to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, where they were eliminated by the Ole Miss Rebels.
