"Let's win one and send Caitlin Clark packing": WVU HC Mark Kellogg makes a bold statement ahead of potential second round matchup vs. No.1 Iowa

The West Virginia Mountaineers have some lofty expectations for their season. After their place as the 8th seed became official during the Selection Sunday process, the team is looking to down some big teams in the NCAA tournament.

And who better to do that against the No. 1 team Iowa and Caitlin Clark? The Iowa Hawkeyes superstar has broken a fair number of records during her collegiate career, including that of total points and three-pointers.

But, that pedigree isn't a threat to West Virginia. According to Mark Kellogg, their situation presents them with a unique opportunity. After taking on No.9 Princeton, the winner gets a shot at the Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark.

"Those are two very important pieces to this. So I already told them. Let's win one and send Catilin Clark packing."

The 6th-seeded WVU team finished with a 24-7 record, with their final game in the Big 12 Tournament being a loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. In comparison, the Iowa Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Tournament, finishing with a dominant 30-4 record.

West Virginiahave the team to spoil Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark party

The Hawkeyes are known for their explosive offense. Behind Caitlin Clark and the emerging Sydney Affolter, the team has a dynamic scoring punch that averages close to 40 a game.

In contrast, the Mountaineers have made their name on the defensive end. Finishing the year with the second most steals in the country, alongside the highest turnover margin gives them a strong leg on that side of the ball.

Moreover, the team boasts a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in JJ Quinerly who averaged close to 3 steals a game for the year. Her running mate at the guard position, Jordan Harrison, is an explosive defender as well, making the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.

An emotional Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark after losing to LSU

The twin stiflers at the guard position could be the perfect recipe to slow down a high-flying Iowa offense led by Caitlin Clark.

For Caitlin and the Hawkeyes, this season marks a chance to right last year's wrong. After a magical run through the NCAA Division I tournament, where their attitude with Caitlin Clark doing the "You can't see me" in the middle of games, instantly made them fan-favorites.

But, their campaign ended in the Finals against an LSU squad boasting the likes of Angel Reese and Fla'jae Johnson.