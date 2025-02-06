"Let's worry about making the tournament": Hoops fans stirred as analyst predicts John Calipari's Arkansas may outshine Kentucky in March Madness

John Calipari and his unranked Arkansas Razorbacks defeating No. 14 Kentucky on Saturday was a shocking upset that basketball fans are still talking about. It seemed unlikely that Calipari could return to the school where he had coached for 15 seasons and pull off a win with his new team, but he did just that.

Directly following the 10-point win over the Wildcats, the Razorbacks picked up another SEC win when they visited Texas on Wednesday. The newfound success for Arkansas has created a conversation that the team could make the NCAA Tournament.

In a post on X on Thursday, @SethDavisHoops posed an interesting question:

"Wouldn't it be ironic if Arkansas ends up going further in the tournament than Kentucky?" Davis asked.

Other X users replied back with their thoughts. Kentucky fans were quick to point out that the Wildcats weren't playing at full strength when they were defeated by the Razorbacks and that Calipari took many Kentucky stars with him to Arkansas.

"Easy bro….we literally played without a point guard and the game was more important to Cal than any other thing going on…."

"Not really. As a UK fan, I expected Arkansas to be better than UK this year so it wouldn’t surprise me. Cal took all of his players to AR, and Pope had to start from scratch."

"Irony is Cal taking 3 starters and our recruiting class and being 3-6 in Q1 games. Mark Pope assembled a team in 1 month and is 7-6. His only Q2 loss is against.. Arkansas."

Some argued that Arkansas making it further than Kentucky wouldn't be ironic at all and is actually expected.

"Didn't everyone expect that before the season? No?"

"Irony would be the opposite, actually. Everyone, including Kentucky fans, expected Arkansas to be good and better than Kentucky. Gaslight much?"

"It’s happening Seth."

However, some shared doubts that the Razorbacks will find success in the NCAA Tournament or even make the tournament.

"Let's worry about making the tournament first bud."

"In the ncaa tourney? Arkansas has to basically win out to get there."

"Last time Cal got out of the first weekend?"

John Calipari and the relevance of the Kentucky vs. Arkansas debate

Calipari and his crew were booed upon their arrival at Rupp Arena this past weekend. This matchup held more significance than it had in years past.

Before beginning his tenure at Arkansas this season, Calipari spent 15 years as the coach at Kentucky, leading the team to 12 NCAA Tournaments, four Final Fours, and a 2012 national championship title.

When Calipari left Kentucky, he brought former Wildcats Adou Thiero, D.J. Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic with him to Arkansas, something Kentucky fans don't seem too fond of.

Calipari's shocking win over his former school and Arkansas' success as of late has led to lots of debate about how the rest of the Razorbacks' season will go. It's clear that basketball fans have a lot to say, but we will have to wait and see what the NCAA Tournament holds for both Arkansas and Kentucky.

