Caitlin Clark and the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes will face the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in the Big Ten tournament semifinals.

Fresh off their quarterfinal victory over Penn State Nittany Lions, the Hawkeyes are riding a wave of momentum and Clark wants to keep the good times rolling.

The NCAA D1 leading scorer posted a picture on her Instagram story from another historic night, where she surpassed the NCAA record for most three-pointers made in a single season.

"Lets have some more fun today," Clark captioned.

Clark, whose NIL value is $3.1 million (per On3), led Iowa to a big 95-62 win over Penn State. She tallied 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Despite missing her first 11 three-point attempts, she persevered, draining two in the fourth quarter to break former Davidson star Stephen Curry's single-season record of 162 three-pointers.

As the Hawkeyes face Michigan in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, their goal is to defend their conference crown. Iowa has reigned supreme the past two years, with Clark earning Most Outstanding Player honors each time. A victory would inch them closer to a three-peat and build momentum for the NCAA Tournament.

Will Caitlin Clark participate in the three-point contest?

After declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft, Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark is rumored to be the next WNBA player in line to participate in the NBA All-Star three-point contest.

Unlike Sabrina Ionescu, who faced off against Stephen Curry, speculation suggests that Clark's potential opponent could be Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young.

While there has been no official confirmation, the prospect of this long-range showdown has piqued interest. Young, known for his prolific scoring abilities, recently weighed in on the potential matchup while speaking on Bleacher Report with Taylor Rooks.

"Of course I would," Young said. "I've gotten to talk to her too throughout her college years. We're the only two people that led college in points and assists.

"I would," he added. "I'd have to definitely practice a lot more than i have for these previous 3-point competitions. Nah, I'll be ready for sure. I'd do it."

With Young shooting 35.4% from deep for the Hawks and Clark draining 38.0% for Iowa, a potential three-point shootout would showcase elite marksmanship.