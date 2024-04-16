"LFGGGGG": Caitlin Clark celebrates Iowa teammate Kate Martin's WNBA selection by Las Vegas Aces

Caitlin Clark received the most attention on the Iowa Hawkeyes, who were back-to-back national title runner-ups in her final two seasons with the program, establishing herself as one of the greatest women's college basketball players of her generation.

It was a foregone conclusion that the two-time national college Player of the Year would be selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, but she wasn't the only member of the Hawkeyes to hear her name called on Monday.

Kate Martin was selected 18th overall as the sixth player drafted in the second round by back-to-back defending champions Las Vegas Aces. Clark was excited for her teammate and tweeted:

"KATE. MARTIN. LFGGGGG 😎 😎 🤍 🤍"

Check out Caitlin Clark's tweet on Kate Martin being drafted below:

Expand Tweet

While it was inevitable that Clark would be selected first overall, there were questions about whether Martin would hear her named called at all. Most mock drafts had her lasting until at least the third round, with many predicting that she would wind up undrafted altogether.

The sixth-year senior averaged a career-high 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game, shooting 50.7% from the field, 37.0% from the 3-point range and 86.4% from the free-throw line.

Anonymous GM claims that they would trade their whole team for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark received plenty of praise for her success at the collegiate level. While there have been questions about how quickly, if at all, her game would translate to the professional level, an anonymous WNBA general manager has seen enough to predict stardom for the two-time national college Player of the Year.

Speaking to Ben Pickman and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, the anonymous GM said:

"I would trade my whole team for her. Partly because our owner would do it to sell tickets. But on top of that, that’s such a great piece to start to build around. She’s (like Diana) Taurasi coming out, and look what Taurasi’s done." [h/t The Athletic]

Despite the comments, no such trade happened, and it's unclear if the Indiana Fever had any interest in entertaining the idea.

Instead, they will pair Caitlin Clark will 2023 first overall pick Aliyah Boston. She averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

She shot a league-leading 57.8% from the field, 40.0% from the 3-point range and 74.5% from the free-throw line in an impressive rookie season that saw her take home the Rookie of the Year honors.

Poll : Will Kate Martin make the Las Vegas Aces' roster? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback