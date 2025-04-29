Liam McNeeley demands a statue for Alex Karaban as UConn star announces return to Dan Hurley’s team

UConn men's basketball star Alex Karaban is returning for one more year and his teammate Liam McNeeley has something to say about it. The Huskies' captain announced on Tuesday that he is returning for his final season, which means he has withdrawn from the upcoming NBA draft.

Karaban, who has been one of the most prolific players in Dan Hurley's team, took to Instagram to announce his return to the Huskies.

"After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I've realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers," Karaban wrote.

"Let's run it back one last time! #LastDance."

Freshman star McNeeley shared Karaban's post on his Instagram story, with the caption:

"Better build him a statue."

Liam McNeeley reacts to UConn teammate Alex Karaban's return on IG story. Image via @liammcneeley

Karaban has been a starter for UConn for the past three seasons, helping the Huskies to two national titles. He started in all but one of his 111 collegiate games. During the past season, Karaban was named in the All-Big East Second Team selection in 2024-25.

However, he fell short of helping UConn become the second team to achieve a three-peat of men's national championships after UCLA.

It's now the second time Karaban has withdrawn from the NBA draft. Last year, he returned to UConn after initially declaring for the draft and attending the NBA combine in Chicago. This year, Karaban was ranked the No. 35 prospect in ESPN's NBA draft rankings.

UConn's Liam McNeeley declares for 2025 NBA draft

UConn's freshman star Liam McNeeley may not be returning to play with Karaban on the Huskies next season. McNeeley declared for the 2025 NBA draft earlier this month. His name was listed among over 100 early entrants for the draft, which was released by the NBA on Tuesday.

MCNeeley's lone season at UConn was a productive one as he was named the Big East Freshman of the Year. He also averaged 14.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27 appearances last season. McNeeley is also expected to be a first-round pick during the draft, which will begin on June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

