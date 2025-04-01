  • home icon
  • Liam McNeeley drops 2-word reaction as UConn’s Aidan Mahaney enters the transfer portal

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Apr 01, 2025 22:12 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Connecticut at Florida - Source: Imagn
UConn freshman Liam McNeeley reacted to the news of teammate Aidan Mahoney entering the transfer portal ahead of next season. Mahoney announced his transfer decision via Recruit News, which posted it on Instagram on Tuesday.

"BREAKING: UConn guard Aidan Mahaney will enter the transfer portal, he tells @recruitsnews. Appeared in 34 games this season," the post was captioned.
McNeeley joined others in the comments section to show love to the senior guard.

"Be great❤️," he wrote.
Liam McNeeley reacts to Aidan Mahanay&#039;s transfer news on IG. Image via @recruitnews
Mahanay joined the UConn Huskies from Saint Mary's Gaels last year. However, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard from Lafayette, California, struggled in his one season with Dan Hurley's team.

Mahaney played in UConn's starting five for the first five games of the season. But after UConn's underwhelming outing in the Maui Invitational, Mahaney was demoted from the starting lineup and struggled for playing time.

Mahanay appeared in 34 games, averaging 4.5 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season. He also shot 37.7% (35.9% from 3-point range) and 75.8% from the free-throw line.

UConn's Liam McNeeley declares for 2025 NBA draft

UConn Huskies star Liam McNeeley has declared for the 2025 NBA draft. ESPN's Jonathan Givony broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

"NEWS: UConn's Liam McNeeley, the Big East Freshman of the Year and a projected lottery pick, will enter the 2025 NBA draft, he told ESPN," Givony wrote.
McNeeley, who is the Big East's Freshman of the Year, will be moving to the NBA after just one season in college basketball. At UConn, he averaged 14.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 2.3 apg on 38.1% shooting in 27 games this season.

McNeeley is projected to be selected in the first round, possibly the fourth lottery pick in the last three years for the Huskies. UConn had Jordan Hawkins selected 14th in 2023, while Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan were fourth and seventh, respectively, last year.

McNeeley is the fourth player to announce his departure from UConn after fellow freshmen Isaiah Abraham and Ahmad Nowell opted to enter the transfer portal. Sophomore center Youssouf Singare was the third to enter the portal on Monday, while little-used guard Aidan Mahanay announced his transfer decision on Tuesday.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
