Liam McNeeley drops 2-word reaction as UConn teammate enters the transfer portal

By Nukul
Modified Mar 27, 2025 22:23 GMT
Isaiah Abraham (L) | Liam McNeeley (R) (Source: Getty)

Freshman Isaiah Abraham is moving on from UConn after just one season. The UConn wing has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as Joe Tipton of On3 reported on Thursday.

Tipton broke the news on Instagram, confirming Abraham’s decision.

“UConn wing Isaiah Abraham is entering the @transferportal, he tells @on3... The 6-7 freshman is a former top-65 recruit. Appeared in nine games for the Huskies this season,” Tipton wrote in the caption.
As soon as the news surfaced, many reacted to the announcement. Among them was UConn teammate Liam McNeeley, who shared a two-word comment:

“Be great❤️🫡,” McNeeley wrote.
"Be great," Liam McNeeley commented. (Image via Instagram/@tiptonedits)

A native of Gainesville, Virginia, Abraham played high school basketball at Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax. He was a highly-rated four-star prospect, ranked No. 63 in the 2024 recruiting class. Despite offers from programs like Providence, Marquette and Virginia Tech, he chose to join UConn.

With Abraham entering the transfer portal, UConn’s scholarship count currently sits at 13, reaching the full limit.

Isaiah Abraham’s time at UConn ends

On3's Joe Tipton included Isaiah Abraham’s statement following his decision on the same Instagram post on Thursday. The freshman expressed his gratitude towards the coaching staff, teammates and fans:

“I want to thank Coach Hurley, all the UConn coaches, my teammates, managers, and everyone in Husky Nation for welcoming me with open arms this year. I grew as both a player and person and will forever be thankful,” Abraham said via Tipton.
"I want to thank Coach Hurley..." Isaiah's statement. (Image via Instagram/@tiptonedits)
He continued: “That said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal so I can better explore options for my future and continue to grow as a player and person. I appreciate your support during this time. Go Huskies!!”

Abraham played in just nine games this season, with six coming in November. He didn’t see the floor again until March, appearing in two regular-season matchups and one game in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
