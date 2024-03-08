Liam McNeeley recruiting: Top 5 landing spots for former Indiana basketball commit ft. Kansas

In Oct 2023, five-star recruit, Liam McNeeley announced his commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers. However, earlier on Thursday, the McDonald’s All-American decomitted from the Hoosiers and requested a release from his letter of intent to Indiana. McNeeley's decision comes one day after reports confirmed that coach Mike Woodson would return next year.

The Hoosiers have had a lackluster 2023-24 season with a 9-10 record (17-13 overall). They occupy the 158th position in offensive rating with 73.1 ppg and the 237th position in scoring defense with 74.5 opp ppg, per teamrankings.com. Liam McNeeley was Indiana's last hope for a resurrection next season, which now appears lost.

McNeeley, a student at Montverde Academy in Florida, is averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 30 games. The No. 11 (per ESPN ) ranked recruit will now be looking for a new school as he prepares for the fall semester.

Top 5 landing spots for Liam McNeeley

#1 Kansas Jayhawks

Besides Indiana, Kansas was the other school actively trying to land Liam McNeeley. Their prior interest could work in his favor along with their track record. The Jayhawks, under coach Bill Self, have done a great job at developing players and turning them into impressive players.

McNeeley is an offensive powerhouse and would fit perfectly at Kansas. He has the potential of a one-and-done player and would excel under coach Self.

#2 Texas Longhorns

In the weeks leading up to the commitment, Texas tried its best to lure in McNeeley. The Richardson, Texas native would be right at home with the Longhorns. His ability to shoot over defenders and get physical when needed would be a valuable addition to the team.

The 2023 Big-12 Conference champions are the perfect team for a growing talent like Liam McNeeley to expand his skill set.

#3 Alabama Crimson Tide

For an elite shooter like McNeeley, the No. 1 team in scoring offense, like Alabama, is the ideal choice. The Crimson Tide occupy the second spot in the SEC with a 12-5 conference record (20-10 overall). To learn and grow under coach Nate Oats is a great prospect for the forward.

#4 Florida Gators

As another top-10-ranked team in offense, the Gators will offer a great space for McNeeley to strengthen his roots. Having already spent his junior and senior years in Montverde, the University of Florida will provide a seamless transition to Liam McNeeley.

#5 Houston Cougars

While Liam McNeeley is set on the offensive end, his defense skills could use more help. And what better team to do it than the Cougars. Their No. 1 spot in defense with 57.3 opp ppg is a testament to Kelvin Sampson's expert guidance for the team.

