Liam McNeely, Sean Stewart, and GF Lizzy Gruber react as Cooper Flagg's twin Ace Flagg trains ahead of Maine debut

Cooper Flagg's twin brother, Ace Flagg, is training hard for his college debut with the Maine Black Bears. On Monday, the 6-foot-8 power forward shared an intense highlight reel on his Instagram page showcasing his grind.

The video, in collaboration with health and wellness brand Herbalife, featured Ace putting in serious work, doing beach drills, gym and court workouts and ball-handling routines.

"Unleash greatness," Flagg captioned the post.

The post recieved supportive comments from fans and fellow basketball players. Among those who reacted were UConn Huskies forward, Liam McNeeley and Ohio State Buckeyes forward, Sean Stewart, along with Ace's girlfriend, Lizzy Gruber.

"Ace 🕺," McNeely wrote.

"W bucketsquad," said Stewart.

"Sweaty AF," Gruber wrote.

Fans shared their excitement at watching Flagg prepare for his college.

"Let's go Ace! Pumped to follow you at Maine!!" one fan said.

"Yeaaaa ace." said another.

"Keep up the hard work Ace. Strength and determination," Another fan wrote.

Liam McNeely, Sean Stewart, and GF Lizzy Gruber react. (Images via Instagram @flaggace)

At the moment, Ace Flagg is the only class of 2025 prospect set to join the Maine Black Bears. He concluded his senior year at Greensboro Day School, playing for the Bengals.

Meanwhile, Ace's twin brother, Cooper Flagg, is on his way to the NBA after his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils. Cooper is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The twins were once high school teammates, but Cooper reclassified to the class of 2024.

Ace Flagg won two state championships with his brother Cooper Flagg

Ace Flagg and his brother Cooper Flagg kick-started their high school basketball career together at the Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine. The brothers helped lead the team to a state championship title.

After one year at Nokomis, the twins moved to Montverde Academy. Ace and Cooper Flagg won another state championship together as juniors. In the championship-winning season, which was also Cooper's final high school year, Montverde was unbeaten with a 34-0 record.

During his final season in high school, Ace added another state championship to his collection, this time with the Greensboro Day Bengals.

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

