Liberty vs. Oregon: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 22, 2025 03:40 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Liberty at Oregon - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Liberty at Oregon (Source: Imagn)

The fifth-seeded Oregon Ducks are cruising into halftime with a 44-20 lead over the 12th-seeded Liberty Flames in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The team is being led by guard Jackson Shelstad's 15 points and two assists while the Flames are depending on forward Zach Cleveland with six points, three rebounds and four assists.

Let's take a closer look at the box score for the Liberty vs. Oregon game and discuss how things are going thus far.

Liberty vs. Oregon box score

Liberty vs. Oregon box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Liberty20 20
Oregon44 44
Liberty Flames box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Owen AquinoF1-30-11-212111013
Zach ClevelandF2-60-02-223401306
Colin PorterG0-40-20-011200210
Jayvon MaughmerG2-40-11-101000005
Kaden MethenyG2-72-70-002000116
Zander YatesF0-20-20-002000100
Brett Decker Jr 0-00-00-000000010
Taelon PeterG 0-20-20-000000020
Gabriel McKayG 0-00-00-000000000
Oregon Ducks box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Brandon AngelF1-21-10-002110113
Nate BittleC4-100-21-128110109
Keeshawn BarthelemyG2-31-20-000010215
Jackson ShelstadG6-83-40-0132100115
TJ BambaG1-30-00-001120012
Supreme CookF0-00-01-202000111
Kwame Evans JrF 0-00-02-213000122
Ra'Heim MossG 0-00-02-212000112
Jedrian TraceyG 2-31-20-000000005

Edited by Prathik BR
