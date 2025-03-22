Liberty vs. Oregon: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The fifth-seeded Oregon Ducks are cruising into halftime with a 44-20 lead over the 12th-seeded Liberty Flames in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The team is being led by guard Jackson Shelstad's 15 points and two assists while the Flames are depending on forward Zach Cleveland with six points, three rebounds and four assists.

Let's take a closer look at the box score for the Liberty vs. Oregon game and discuss how things are going thus far.

Liberty vs. Oregon box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Liberty 20 20 Oregon 44 44

Liberty Flames box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Owen Aquino F 1-3 0-1 1-2 1 2 1 1 1 0 1 3 Zach Cleveland F 2-6 0-0 2-2 2 3 4 0 1 3 0 6 Colin Porter G 0-4 0-2 0-0 1 1 2 0 0 2 1 0 Jayvon Maughmer G 2-4 0-1 1-1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 Kaden Metheny G 2-7 2-7 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 6 Zander Yates F 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 Brett Decker Jr 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Taelon Peter G 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Gabriel McKay G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Oregon Ducks box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Brandon Angel F 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 2 1 1 0 1 1 3 Nate Bittle C 4-10 0-2 1-1 2 8 1 1 0 1 0 9 Keeshawn Barthelemy G 2-3 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 5 Jackson Shelstad G 6-8 3-4 0-0 1 3 2 1 0 0 1 15 TJ Bamba G 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 2 0 0 1 2 Supreme Cook F 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 Kwame Evans Jr F 0-0 0-0 2-2 1 3 0 0 0 1 2 2 Ra'Heim Moss G 0-0 0-0 2-2 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 Jedrian Tracey G 2-3 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5

