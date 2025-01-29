“Lie, put that on my life”: Paige Bueckers hilariously puts Azzi Fudd on the spot after imitating her

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers, UConn fans' favorite duo, recently engaged in some playful banter. An Instagram account (@wnbagotgame) shared highlights of Fudd and Bueckers giving honest answers to "Who's the" type of questions for 'Women’s Champions Classic'.

In the video posted on Tuesday, Fudd mentioned that Bueckers is obsessed with herself. This led the fifth-year senior to recall an incident from the orevious day when Azzi was admiring herself in the mirror.

"You're just making stuff up," Fudd replied.

"Lie, put that on my life. Like, why are you lying? Let's just be truthful," Bueckers then said.

Watch the video here:

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 recruits of the 2020 and 2021 classes, had UConn fans eagerly awaiting their on-court partnership. However, due to back-to-back injuries, fans had to wait four years to seem them play together.

Now, in Bueckers' final season with the UConn Huskies, she and Fudd are finally sharing the court. Fudd is averaging 10.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, while Bueckers is putting up 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 56% from the floor.

Azzi Fudd recalls her first time meeting Paige Bueckers

Although Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers had to wait to share the court with one another, UConn is not their first stint together. The guards first met in the summer of 2017 during the tryouts for Team USA's U16 Women's National Team.

During a chat with the media last week, Fudd recalled her first impressions of meeting her future teammate.

"I was trying out for the point guard position and so was she," Fudd recalled. "We were getting down to who the actual 12 were going to be, and I don't remember if I was going against her or not, but I remember thinking like, 'Oh this little white girl’s got nothing on me. I don't have to worry about her. I'll make the next cut over her.'"

"And then we both ended up making the team, and I realized how incredibly talented she was."

Fudd and Bueckers played together in the FIBA Americas Championship in Argentina and won gold. In contrast to the red-shirt junior, Bueckers had a different opinion about the day they met:

"It sounds like she was more worried about me. I don't even really remember her in tryouts. We were on the same team, but I didn't even realize that we were fighting for the same position at that point. I was just trying to make the team as whatever."

However, the guard admitted that the two grew closer during the tournament. Now, Fudd and Bueckers are once again playing with a shared goal: leading the Huskies to a national championship.

