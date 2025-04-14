"Life hasn't been all rosy for her": Geno Auriemma gets candid on what Paige Bueckers' WNBA draft selection would mean to him

Paige Bueckers is set to enter the WNBA draft after playing five years at UConn under Geno Auriemma. The Huskies superstar leaves collegiate basketball with a fairytale ending by winning the national championship.

However, Bueckers did not have an easy road to success at UConn, and Auriemma discussed some of her challenges. Auriemma was candid on SportsCenter when asked what it would mean to him when Bueckers gets picked at this year's draft.

"You know, I've had quite a few of them," Auriemma said on Friday (6:15). "Obviously, or I wouldn't have 12 national championships, so I've had quite a few of them. And I think the thing that goes through my mind all the time is their own personal journey, how different it is.

"How each and every one of those kids that have gone through there had to traverse their own ground and navigate their own ups and downs and hurdles and highs and lows and all that."

He continued:

"So for Paige, for me, it'll be a sense of resiliency. Nobody deserves anything. But at the same time, if anyone was fortunate enough to get something like that, you know, you couldn't pick a better person than Paige because of what she's been through. Life hasn't been all rosy for her the entire time that she's been at UConn.

"So, all that, I will take into consideration. And then how much she's meant to how many so many people at UConn on and off the court. That kid has immersed herself and become part of this community, this state. And, I think all the love that comes her way is, is not nearly enough for the love that she gave to the people here."

Bueckers is nailed on to be the No. 1 pick at the WNBA draft. She is expected to join the Dallas Wings, who hold the top pick this year.

It will be interesting to see if Paige Bueckers can dominate proceedings in the pro league as well in the coming months after making the transition from college basketball to the WNBA.

Paige Bueckers missed an entire season at UConn due to injury

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers committed to UConn in 2020. She was named the Big East Player of the Year thrice during her college career. However, the Huskies star tore her ACL during a pickup basketball game in July 2022, which ruled her out for the entire 2022-23 season.

Many felt that Bueckers might not be the same player she was before her injury; however, after making her comeback in November 2023, she was still the marquee star for the Huskies.

Moreover, Bueckers was part of the UConn team that lost the national title to South Carolina in 2022. However, three years later, she had her moment when the Huskies beat the same opposition in the championship game.

