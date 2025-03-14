“Lightning in a bottle”: College hoops fans hail VJ Edgecombe as Baylor freshman flexes his athleticism vs Texas Tech 

Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe's athleticism was on full display in his team's matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday. The freshman had an all-around outing of 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes of action in the Big 12 conference tournament quarterfinal, where he had multiple highlight plays that showcased his abilities.

Although the Scott Drew-coached team eventually lost by a tight two points, 76-74, and is now eliminated from the conference tournament and national tournament contention later this month, Edgecombe was still celebrated for the kind of season he put up straight out of high school.

With this, he has further pushed the narrative towards his NBA draft stock when he is likely to declare for it this year, as he has maintained a top projected pick.

With his talent seen on the big stage of the Big 12 conference postseason, many college basketball fans hailed Edgecombe for his elite, raw power on X/Twitter.

"VJ Edgecombe is like lightning in a bottle. He’s so fun to watch in transition. Future Charlotte Hornet," one fan commented.

"VJ Edgecombe might be the best player in the Big 12 in transition. So smooth," another fan said.

"How sure are we that VJ Edgecombe is human?," another fan questioned.

For other fans, they marveled at Edgecombe's skillset by speaking on his NBA potential should he go for a one-and-done collegiate hoops stint and forego his eligibility to declare for the NBA draft this year, which may have been shaken up with recent developments.

"VJ Edgecombe is a future NBA dunk contest champion. BOOK IT," one fan said.

"Dwayne Wade with a three point shot," another fan wrote.

"VJ Edgecombe is a Spur I can’t believe my life," one fan added.

The Bears, led by Edgecombe, concluded the season with an overall record of 19-14, 10-10 in conference play.

VJ Edgecombe is the 2025 Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year

From exhilarating slams, posterizing dunks and acrobatic swats, VJ Edgecombe has bedazzled the college basketball scene with his unparalleled athleticism. His stellar play is then recognized as he was named as the 2025 Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year on Monday.

In his likely one-and-done stint of collegiate hoops, Edgecome averaged 15.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.3 apg and a team-high 2.1 spg, showcasing his potential as a two-way force for the Baylor Bears.

