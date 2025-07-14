"Like father like son": Fans react as Jason Richardson's son, Jaxon Richardson, shows off high-flying dunk

Jaxon Richardson, the No. 18 recruit in the Class of 2026 (per On3's Industry Rankings), will commence his senior year of high school at the Columbus Explorers next year. With both Cayden and Cameron Boozer leaving for Duke, Richardson, the son of the 2002 and 2003 NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner, will be an important addition to their roster.

Ad

The 6-foot-6 small forward was seen putting on a show with his dunks, performing Eastbays and windmills, before his Nike EYBL match. A video of his dunks was uploaded by SportsCenter NEXT on Instagram on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Hoops fans were amazed by his dunks and drew comparisons with his father in the comments section of the post.

Fans react as Jason Richardson's son, Jaxon Richardson, shows off high-flying dunk

"Like father like son," a fan commented.

Ad

Another added, "Best jumper Ive ever evaluated in HS."

"Definitely his father's son," commented another fan.

"Dunk Contest loading. 🔥," commented a fan.

This fan wanted Jaxon Richardson to join Alabama, "Roll tide Jax."

Another fan added, "👀👀👀 man genes play such an important role I been telling everyone look at Gilbert sons and daughters.. like how are all 4 of his kids doing so well.. and Jaxon is 2 good also.. Def making it to the NBA."

Ad

"😮😮😮😮bunnies🔥🔥🔥," a fan commented.

One comment read, "tell me your dad won the dunk contest without telling me your dad won the dunk contest. sheeeeeeshhhhh look at that bounce man, jaxon so explosive and it aint even about his dunks.. his jumpshots too good too."

Richardson, who joined the Explorers in the 2023-24 season, won his second state title in his junior season. He scored 13.3 points, grabbed 5.2 rebounds, dished out 1.8 assists, stole the ball 1.3 times and recorded 1.3 blocks in 32 games, as the Explorers finished with a 30-3 record and won the Chipotle Nationals.

Ad

Alabama leads the race to sign Jaxon Richardson

Jaxon Richardson has received plenty of offers from top programs. However, he narrowed his list to 10 colleges and posted the list on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

"5⭐️ Jaxon Richardson, the #10 ranked recruit in the 2026 class (via ESPN) is down to ten schools!" the post was captioned.

Ad

These included Alabama, Miami, Villanova, Seton Hall, Ole Miss, Maryland, USC, Creighton, Louisville and Cincinnati. However, according to On3's recruitment prediction machine, Alabama has a 61.3% chance of landing the forward, followed by USC with an 11.6% probability and Louisville with a 9.9% chance.

Richardson still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here