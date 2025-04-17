According to ESPNW's rankings, Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson has become the country's No. 1 high school women's basketball player of 2025. She leapfrogged Aaliya Chavez for top spot in the ESPN charts.

Once the verdict was out, USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb shared a one-word reaction on X/Twitter:

"Earned," Gottlieb wrote along with a couple of emojis.

A native of Clackamas, Oregon, Davidson earned her plaudits in events such as the McDonald's All-American game and the Nike Hoop Summit. She is set to join the USC Trojans, and college hoops fans expect her to have an instant impact.

Davidson is immensely talented, and her presence on the court makes her teammates look better. Even when the eyeballs were on her, the young guard hardly flinched.

Joining USC will likely help both parties. While the Trojans gain a lot of strength as they get someone of Davidson's calibre, similarly, they have a fantastic program, and the youngster will surely get to learn and develop her game.

Jazzy Davidson leapfrogged Sienna Betts and Aaliyah Chavez to top ESPN's charts

It was always a toss-up between Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts and Aaliyah Chavez to top the ESPN charts, but Davidson's complete gameplay on all fronts helped her take the top spot.

She led the Clackamas to the 6A OSAA Championship game but fell short of lifting the title. Her versatility also helped her win Oregon's Gatorade Player of the Year for four years in a row.

ESPN even called her "the most complete player in this class". Predominantly a guard, Davidson can take up the bulk of scoring, but her playmaking and decision-making are also pretty good. Meanwhile, she has experience guarding the opponent team's best player.

Overall, she finished her season averaging 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals. 2.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. She grabbed the headlines during the Nike Hoop Summit, scoring 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, three blocks and three steals.

These performances and ESPN's report suggest that Jazzy Davidson is ready to make a big impact for the Trojans in the Big Ten. USC Trojans fans will be excited to watch her play alongside the highly talented JuJu Watkins next season.

How do you think Jazzy Davidson and the USC Trojans will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

