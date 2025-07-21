Lindsay Gottlieb hypes up Juju Watkins' future teammate after FIBA U19 honor

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins will be accompanied by the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup winner Jazzy Davidson next season. The Instagram page of USC Women's Basketball posted the news after Davidson led her team to a win against Australia in the finals on Sunday.The post was reshared by the head coach of the USC Trojans, Lindsay Gottlieb, on her IG story.&quot;@jazzydavidson Gold Medalist, world champion!&quot; Gottlieb captioned her story with emojis.Lindsay Gottlieb hypes up Juju Watkins' future teammate (Image via Instagram @coachlindsayg)Here's the original post by USC Women's Basketball.&quot;𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓! Jazzy Davidson and Team USA are U19 World Cup Champs 🥇✌️,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 6-foot-1 combo guard led Team USA to an 88-76 win over Australia. She scored 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including 40.0% from behind the arc, and converted 3-of-5 of her free throws.She also grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists, stole the ball five times and recorded three blocks in 33:45 minutes.In the tournament, Watkins' future teammate averaged 14.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 3.0 spg and 1.4 bpg. She shot 58.6%, including 52.2% from behind the 3-point line and 80.0% from the charity stripe.This marked her third gold medal for Team USA, after winning the 2024 FIBA USA 3x3 World Cup in Moscow, Russia and the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Bucaramanga, Colombia.Jazzy Davidson led her school, the Clackamas Cavaliers, to a 27-3 record and a 13-0 record in the Oregon Section 6A Mt. Hood Basketball League. However, the team failed to lift the 2025 OSAA Girls' Basketball State Championship after a 63-58 loss against Tualatin.The three-time Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year and a 2024 Naismith Award finalist averaged 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.9 blocks last season.JuJu Watkins wins Best College Athlete for second straight yearJuJu Watkins missed the postseason due to an ACL injury in the NCAA Tournament. However, that did not stop the 6-foot-2 guard from winning the Best College Athlete award again at the 2025 EPSYs, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWatkins also won the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award as a freshman. She averaged 23.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.2 spg and 1.8 bpg in 33 games for the Trojans last season.With the addition of Jazzy Davidson, Gottlieb will be expected to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament next season.