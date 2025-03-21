Lipscomb vs. Iowa State: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Milan Momcilovic

No. 3 seed Iowa State didn't seem to miss injured standout Keshon Gilbert. The Cyclones dominated No. 14 seed Lipscomb in posting an easy 82-55 win to advance in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa State will now get a second-round matchup with the winner of No. 6 seed Ole Miss and No. 11 seed North Carolina
Iowa State scored the first six points of the game and looked to be comfortable in the early going. Lipscomb made a nice answering rally and took a 16-15 lead on a 3-pointer from Joe Anderson with 11:37 left in the first half. But Iowa State scored the next 14 points and never looked back. The Cyclones held a 40-24 lead at halftime.
Iowa State simply increased the margin as the second half rolled. The Cyclones pulled to their biggest lead at 71-38 on a Tamin Lipsey layup with 6:05 to play. The Cyclones shot 58% (35-for-60) for the game and simply overpowered Lipscomb.
Iowa State was led by Milan Momcilovic with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Curtis Jones chipped in 17 points for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey and Josh Jefferson each scored 10 points. Jefferson flirted with a triple-double, finishing with eight rebounds and eight assists.
Jacob Ognacevic paced Lipscomb with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Gyasi Powell added 11 points for the Bisons. Lipscomb shot just 37%, had 17 turnovers, and was outrebounded 35-23.
Iowa State is still adjusting to playing with Keshon Gilbert, lost for the season due to a groin injury. But the Cyclone offense was efficient and has allowed Iowa State to advance for a matchup with Ole Miss or UNC on Sunday. A Sweet 16 bid hangs in the balance.
