Lipscomb vs. Iowa State: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Milan Momcilovic

No. 3 seed Iowa State didn't seem to miss injured standout Keshon Gilbert. The Cyclones dominated No. 14 seed Lipscomb in posting an easy 82-55 win to advance in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa State will now get a second-round matchup with the winner of No. 6 seed Ole Miss and No. 11 seed North Carolina

Ad

Lipscomb vs. Iowa State Box Score

Lipscomb

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN W. Pruitt 7 5 5 0 0 3 2 34 C. Williams 3 1 2 0 0 3 1 19 G. Powell 11 2 2 0 0 0 0 34 J. Anderson 3 5 4 3 0 0 1 38 J. Ognacevic 18 2 0 0 0 3 3 38 R. Houck 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 M. White 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 6 J. Ingold 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 L. Suber 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 L. Carter 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 K. Boylan 2 1 0 2 0 2 0 6 R. Candelino 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 Z. Lamey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 G. Asman 2 2 2 0 0 2 0 11

Ad

Trending

Iowa State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN N. Heise 9 6 0 1 0 1 2 26 D. Jackson 4 4 0 0 1 1 1 17 J. Jefferson 10 8 8 3 2 2 1 33 T. Lipsey 10 3 4 0 0 1 2 24 M. Momcilovic 20 5 2 1 0 1 3 31 D. Watson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 C. Jones 17 1 2 2 1 1 1 27 K. Fish 3 0 0 1 1 1 0 2 C. Kelderman 5 0 3 3 0 1 4 18 N. Indusaitis 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 C. Hawley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 JT Rock 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 2 B. Chatfield 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 13

Ad

Lipscomb vs. Iowa State Game Summary

Iowa State scored the first six points of the game and looked to be comfortable in the early going. Lipscomb made a nice answering rally and took a 16-15 lead on a 3-pointer from Joe Anderson with 11:37 left in the first half. But Iowa State scored the next 14 points and never looked back. The Cyclones held a 40-24 lead at halftime.

Iowa State simply increased the margin as the second half rolled. The Cyclones pulled to their biggest lead at 71-38 on a Tamin Lipsey layup with 6:05 to play. The Cyclones shot 58% (35-for-60) for the game and simply overpowered Lipscomb.

Ad

Iowa State was led by Milan Momcilovic with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Curtis Jones chipped in 17 points for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey and Josh Jefferson each scored 10 points. Jefferson flirted with a triple-double, finishing with eight rebounds and eight assists.

Jacob Ognacevic paced Lipscomb with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Gyasi Powell added 11 points for the Bisons. Lipscomb shot just 37%, had 17 turnovers, and was outrebounded 35-23.

Iowa State is still adjusting to playing with Keshon Gilbert, lost for the season due to a groin injury. But the Cyclone offense was efficient and has allowed Iowa State to advance for a matchup with Ole Miss or UNC on Sunday. A Sweet 16 bid hangs in the balance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here