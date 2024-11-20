  • home icon
  Lipscomb vs. Kentucky: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Koby Brea (Nov. 19) 

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 20, 2024 01:06 GMT
The ninth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats have been controlling Tuesday's game against the Lipscomb Bisons as they hold a 43-26 lead after the first half. Guard Jaxson Robinson is leading the way offensively with 13 points and has been doing well with 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. The Wildcats have been controlling the entire first 20 minutes so let's take a closer look at the box score to determine how things have gone.

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Lipscomb26 26
Kentucky43 43
Lipscomb Bisons box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Dylan FaulknerF1-30-20-013100222
Jacob OgnacevicF3-90-42-215200108
Gyasi PowellG3-61-30-000010007
Joe AndersonG0-20-20-001100010
Will PruittG0-20-04-416010024
Charlie WilliamsC2-61-50-000000025
Grant AsmanC 0-10-10-000000000
Miles WhiteG 0-30-20-001020000
Logan SuberG 0-20-00-000000010

Kentucky Wildcats box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Andrew CarrF0-20-00-003100000
Amari WilliamsC0-00-01-317101211
Otega OwehG3-31-10-002001127
Jaxson RobinsonG3-62-45-5040000113
Lamont ButlerG3-52-21-200010029
Ansley AlmonorF1-21-20-002000003
Brandon GarrisonF2-40-00-012001104
Collin ChandlerG 0-10-10-000000100
Kerr KriisaG 1-21-20-001110113
Koby BreaG1-31-10-003100003

