Lipscomb vs. Kentucky: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Koby Brea (Nov. 19) 

The ninth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats have been controlling Tuesday's game against the Lipscomb Bisons as they hold a 43-26 lead after the first half. Guard Jaxson Robinson is leading the way offensively with 13 points and has been doing well with 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. The Wildcats have been controlling the entire first 20 minutes so let's take a closer look at the box score to determine how things have gone.

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Lipscomb 26 26 Kentucky 43 43

Lipscomb Bisons box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Dylan Faulkner F 1-3 0-2 0-0 1 3 1 0 0 2 2 2 Jacob Ognacevic F 3-9 0-4 2-2 1 5 2 0 0 1 0 8 Gyasi Powell G 3-6 1-3 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 7 Joe Anderson G 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Will Pruitt G 0-2 0-0 4-4 1 6 0 1 0 0 2 4 Charlie Williams C 2-6 1-5 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 Grant Asman C 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miles White G 0-3 0-2 0-0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 Logan Suber G 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0

Kentucky Wildcats box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Andrew Carr F 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Amari Williams C 0-0 0-0 1-3 1 7 1 0 1 2 1 1 Otega Oweh G 3-3 1-1 0-0 0 2 0 0 1 1 2 7 Jaxson Robinson G 3-6 2-4 5-5 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 13 Lamont Butler G 3-5 2-2 1-2 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 9 Ansley Almonor F 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 Brandon Garrison F 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 4 Collin Chandler G 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Kerr Kriisa G 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 3 Koby Brea G 1-3 1-1 0-0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 3

