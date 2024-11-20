Lipscomb vs. Kentucky: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Koby Brea (Nov. 19)
The ninth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats have been controlling Tuesday's game against the Lipscomb Bisons as they hold a 43-26 lead after the first half. Guard Jaxson Robinson is leading the way offensively with 13 points and has been doing well with 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. The Wildcats have been controlling the entire first 20 minutes so let's take a closer look at the box score to determine how things have gone.
Lipscomb vs. Kentucky box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
Lipscomb
26
26
Kentucky
43
43
Lipscomb Bisons box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Dylan Faulkner
F
1-3
0-2
0-0
1
3
1
0
0
2
2
2
Jacob Ognacevic
F
3-9
0-4
2-2
1
5
2
0
0
1
0
8
Gyasi Powell
G
3-6
1-3
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
7
Joe Anderson
G
0-2
0-2
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
Will Pruitt
G
0-2
0-0
4-4
1
6
0
1
0
0
2
4
Charlie Williams
C
2-6
1-5
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
5
Grant Asman
C
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Miles White
G
0-3
0-2
0-0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
Logan Suber
G
0-2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Kentucky Wildcats box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Andrew Carr
F
0-2
0-0
0-0
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
Amari Williams
C
0-0
0-0
1-3
1
7
1
0
1
2
1
1
Otega Oweh
G
3-3
1-1
0-0
0
2
0
0
1
1
2
7
Jaxson Robinson
G
3-6
2-4
5-5
0
4
0
0
0
0
1
13
Lamont Butler
G
3-5
2-2
1-2
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
9
Ansley Almonor
F
1-2
1-2
0-0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
Brandon Garrison
F
2-4
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
0
1
1
0
4
Collin Chandler
G
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
Kerr Kriisa
G
1-2
1-2
0-0
0
1
1
1
0
1
1
3
Koby Brea
G
1-3
1-1
0-0
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
3
