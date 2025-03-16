"Literally baby Jokic": Angel Reese makes bold comparison between Maryland star and 3-time NBA MVP following 31-point performance vs Michigan

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had an interesting take as she was watching the Michigan Wolverines and Maryland Terrapins play a thriller in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday.

Ad

Reese was complimentary of Terrapins freshman center Derik Queen, who had a big game against Michigan.

"Derik is literally baby Jokic omg," Reese tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It's hard to give more praise to any player than comparing them to the three-time NBA MVP, and Queen was probably the best player on the court in the semifinal. In the 81-80 loss, he recorded 31 points, three rebounds and two blocks.

The freshman was named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. The other four finalists are Vladislav Goldin (Michigan), Nate Bittle (Oregon), Maxime Raynaud (Stanford) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton).

Ad

While Queen was strong in the offensive end, the Terrapins still fell short, as Tre Donaldson drove the length of the floor and scored the go-ahead basket with 0.4 seconds left to give the Wolverines the win.

Michigan big man Goldin also had a strong game, with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Danny Wolf had 21 points and 14 boards for the Wolverines, who dominated the glass with 47 rebounds to Maryland's 18.

The Wolverines will face the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday to determine the Big Ten Tournament champion. Wisconsin beat the Michigan State Spartans 77-74 behind John Tonje's 32 points. Both teams are looking to improve their seeding entering Selection Sunday.

Ad

Angel Reese's brother, Julian, had 13 points, five rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist for the Terrapins, who have never made it to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Angel Reese out of Unrivaled semifinal

After a strong first season in the Unrivaled, Angel Reese's first stint in the league is likely done after she suffered a hand injury in the final regular season game. She was ruled out of the semifinal on Saturday.

Ad

She had already had surgery on that wrist in September, which also ended her WNBA rookie season early.

At Unrivaled, Reese blossomed into a star, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors and earning a league-best 12.1 rebounds per game for the Rose.

If she can not return for the final, she will focus on recovering for her sophomore WNBA season. Reese was second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Caitlin Clark. She also led the league in rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here