Little Rock vs. Arkansas: Box score, stats and summary feat. Boogie Fland (Nov. 22)

The Little Rock Trojans are getting blown out at halftime as they are losing 42-24 to the No. 20 Arkansas Arkansas Razorbacks. Guard Boogie Fland is leading the way with 13 points and five assists.
Here's a closer look at the box score and how the game has unfolded so far.
Little Rock vs. Arkansas box score
|Team
|First Half
|Second Half
|Final Score
|Little Rock
|24
|
|24
|Arkansas
|42
|
|42
Little Rock Trojans box score
|Player
|Position
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|Ante Beljan
|F
|0-1
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Tuongthach Gatkek
|F
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mwani Wilkinson
|G
|2-8
|1-5
|2-2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Isaiah Lewis
|G
|2-5
|0-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Johnathan Lawson
|G
|0-5
|0-3
|2-2
|1
|8
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Caleb Pennyfeather
|F
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Christian Hughes
|G
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Jordan Jefferson
|G
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
Arkansas Razorbacks box score
|Player
|Position
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|Zvonimir Ivisic
|F
|3-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Adou Thiero
|F
|3-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Boogie Fland
|G
|5-5
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|13
|Johnell Davis
|G
|1-5
|0-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D.J. Wagner
|G
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Billy Richmond III
|F
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Karter Knox
|F
|2-8
|0-
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
