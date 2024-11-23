  • home icon
  • Little Rock vs. Arkansas: Box score, stats and summary feat. Boogie Fland (Nov. 22)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 23, 2024 03:08 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Pacific at Arkansas (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Little Rock Trojans are getting blown out at halftime as they are losing 42-24 to the No. 20 Arkansas Arkansas Razorbacks. Guard Boogie Fland is leading the way with 13 points and five assists.

Here's a closer look at the box score and how the game has unfolded so far.

Little Rock vs. Arkansas box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Little Rock24 24
Arkansas42 42
Little Rock Trojans box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-A FTM-AOREBREBASTSTL BLKTOPFPTS
Ante BeljanF0-10-03-412110203
Tuongthach GatkekF0-10-00-000000000
Mwani WilkinsonG2-81-52-233010107
Isaiah LewisG2-50-30-001000324
Johnathan LawsonG0-50-32-218310112
Caleb PennyfeatherF 1-20-00-000200112
Christian HughesG 2-30-00-011000104
Jordan JeffersonG 1-20-00-001000112

Arkansas Razorbacks box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREB REBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Zvonimir IvisicF3-41-20-002001017
Adou ThieroF3-30-01-102031127
Boogie FlandG5-52-21-1025202113
Johnell DavisG1-50-30-012120202
D.J. WagnerG2-41-20-003130115
Billy Richmond IIIF 2-20-00-011000024
Karter KnoxF 2-80-0-001100124

