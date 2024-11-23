Little Rock vs. Arkansas: Box score, stats and summary feat. Boogie Fland (Nov. 22)

The Little Rock Trojans are getting blown out at halftime as they are losing 42-24 to the No. 20 Arkansas Arkansas Razorbacks. Guard Boogie Fland is leading the way with 13 points and five assists.

Here's a closer look at the box score and how the game has unfolded so far.

Little Rock vs. Arkansas box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Little Rock 24 24 Arkansas 42 42

Little Rock Trojans box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Ante Beljan F 0-1 0-0 3-4 1 2 1 1 0 2 0 3 Tuongthach Gatkek F 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mwani Wilkinson G 2-8 1-5 2-2 3 3 0 1 0 1 0 7 Isaiah Lewis G 2-5 0-3 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 3 2 4 Johnathan Lawson G 0-5 0-3 2-2 1 8 3 1 0 1 1 2 Caleb Pennyfeather F 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 2 Christian Hughes G 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 Jordan Jefferson G 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 2

Arkansas Razorbacks box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Zvonimir Ivisic F 3-4 1-2 0-0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 7 Adou Thiero F 3-3 0-0 1-1 0 2 0 3 1 1 2 7 Boogie Fland G 5-5 2-2 1-1 0 2 5 2 0 2 1 13 Johnell Davis G 1-5 0-3 0-0 1 2 1 2 0 2 0 2 D.J. Wagner G 2-4 1-2 0-0 0 3 1 3 0 1 1 5 Billy Richmond III F 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 4 Karter Knox F 2-8 0- 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 4

