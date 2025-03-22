"Little shock as you expect": LSU assistant coach shares hilarious story about Kim Mulkey's viral clipboard moment

A clip from a January game featuring LSU coach Kim Mulkey had gone viral on social media, quickly racking up over 600,000+ views on social media platform X after being shared by the I Talk Hoops account which tracks women's basketball.

During a regular-season game against Oklahoma on January 30, Mulkey erupted in frustration after a technical foul was called on LSU. The game had already been on a knife's edge with LSU's Sa’Myah Smith and Oklahoma’s Liz Scott getting ejected in the first quarter for a pushing altercation.

When the technical foul was assessed, Mulkey turned to her bench, visibly frustrated. She then swatted a clipboard out of the hands of assistant coach and WNBA & LSU legend Seimone Augustus.

Reflecting on the situation, Augustus shared her thoughts on the unexpected moment, in a video shared by Yahoo Sports on Friday.

"A little shock as you expect," Augustus said, describing her initial reaction to Mulkey knocking the clipboard away. "It was just like a moment. It happened so quickly. If you look, I look down, then I looked up at Mulkey, then I looked back down and I'm like, 'It's Mulkey.'"

Augustus also defended Mulkey’s passionate approach, emphasizing that many people misunderstand her personality.

"If you know Mulkey, to know her is to love her. A lot of people, I think, really do misunderstand who she is as a person. She is an amazing person, when you get a chance to be on the inside and get to know her."

"But she is very emotional," the four-time WNBA champion added. "You could probably put a highlight reel together of just different fiery moments that she's had. That incident was hilarious yet funny but also one that we kind of have fun with now,” Augustus added.

LSU prepares to face San Diego State

No. 3 seed LSU is preparing to take on No. 14 seed San Diego State on Saturday night in Baton Rouge in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The city will also host the first-round matchup between the No. 6 seed Florida State Seminoles and the No. 11 seed George Mason Patriots. The winner of the Tiger-Aztecs game will face either the Patriots or the Seminoles on Monday.

The Tigers’ (28-5) most recent defeat came against Texas in the SEC Tournament semifinal. Injuries also played a role in that game, with Flau’Jae Johnson missing the entire SEC Tournament due to inflammation in her right shin.

LSU’s first-round game against San Diego State is set for 9:15 PM CT at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and it will be broadcast live on ESPN, with streaming options available on Sling TV.

