Livvy Dunne drops 2-word reaction on Hanna & Haley Cavinder celebrating the end of their collegiate careers 

LSU's star gymnast, Livvy Dunne, had a cheerful reaction to Hanna and Haley Cavinder's latest post on TikTok. The Cavinder twins ended their collegiate basketball careers with the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team last season and have since moved on to other ventures.

Ad

On Sunday, the twins shared a video on TikTok, which showed them celebrating the end of their college basketball careers with their family. The twins were with their mother, Katie Cavinder, and other members of the family.

"Finally being done as a college athlete core," they captioned the video.

Ad

Trending

The twins also tagged Dunne, with a "cheers" accompanied by clicking glasses emoji. Dunne took to the comment section to cheer at them back.

"Ayyyyy cheers," the LSU star wrote.

Livvy Dunne reacts to Hanna and Haley Cavinder's TikTok video. Image via @cavindertwins

Dunne and the Cavinder twins share a close friendship. Once regarded as Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rivals, the former student-athletes often showcase their support for one another on social media posts.

Ad

Like the Cavinder twins, Dunne has retired from gymnastics following LSU's exit from the 2025 NCAA Championship. The Lady Tigers finished third with a 197.5250 team score in the semifinals, ending their quest to defend their national championship title.

It was also Dunne's final season of her college career. But she only competed in the first four meets of the 2025 season before she missed the rest of the season due to an avulsion fracture on her kneecap. However, the gymnastics superstar said her entire time at LSU was fulfilling after living out her dream of representing the school and winning a national title.

Ad

Hanna and Haley Cavinder will live separate lives after college basketball

Hanna and Haley Cavinder have not just moved on from basketball, they will now live separate lives after living together for 24 years. Hanna is reportedly newly single after breaking up with Miami quarterback Carson Beck, while Haley has taken her relationship with NFL star, Jake Ferguson, to a new level.

Ad

While Hanna will remain in South Florida, Haley has moved in with Ferguson at Texas. However, the twins remain focused on building the Cavinder Twins brand, leveraging their popularity on social media.

They have created a fitness app, Twogether, with the intention of helping anyone who wants to make positive changes to their lifestyle through exercise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here