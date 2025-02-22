Exciting NCAA Tournament news emerged as women's college basketball teams that win NCAA Tournament games will begin getting paid for their victories starting immediately. One account noted that a program reaching the Final Four in the next three seasons could bring its conference $1.26 million.

That said, while some fans were excited by this landmark shift, others noted that the payout for the women's tournament will be around $15 million, which is still significantly lower than the payment pool for the men's NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Women's Hoops payouts draw fan excitement and ire

Many fans welcomed the NCAA Tournament payment news with excitement. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@occupywilly)

"FINALLY. About time women get the financial recognition they deserve. These ballers have been CRUSHING IT on the court, and now their hard work pays LITERALLY. Equity isn't just a buzzword anymore - it's game time," wrote one fan.

"THEY DESERVE IT. I’ve been watching their games more than the men’s March Madness games," noted another fan.

Everyone wasn't as positive, though, as some criticized the NCAA for taking so long and making such a small step toward financial equality.

"FINALLY! Women’s college basketball teams will finally get their due financial payments for NCAA tournament games! This is progress but don’t think it’s parity with the men’s teams! Men’s teams get $8.8B over 8 years starting this year. Women teams get $15M in this first year," wrote another fan.

Women's NCAA Tournament history

While the men's NCAA tournament began in 1939, the first women's tournament didn't take place until 1982. The passing of Title IX, which required equal opportunities at scholarship athletics for female students, caused many programs to begin or greatly ramp up women's basketball.

The initial women's NCAA tournament involved only 32 teams. The men's tournament didn't grow to its full 64-team field until 1985, but it took longer for the women's tournament to grow to 64 teams, which occurred in 1994.

The women's tournament still allows teams from the top four seed spots in each region to host first and second-round games. The top 16 teams in the field thus can play home games until the regional round of the Tournament (or the Sweet 16, as it's more colloquially known).

Women's college basketball has taken on an intense increase in interest with the career of Caitlin Clark at Iowa. In 2024, Clark's title game appearance was the highest TV-rated basketball game played in the year, with 18.9 million viewers.

What do you think about the news of payment to teams for winning NCAA women's games? Share your take below in our comments section!

