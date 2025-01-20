  • home icon
  • "Look at God P!": Kamorea Arnold expresses gratitude as Paige Bueckers makes UConn history

By Ruth John S
Modified Jan 20, 2025 16:41 GMT
Connecticut v Syracuse - Source: Getty
Paige Bueckers made UConn history on Sunday in the 96-36 win over Seton Hall as she became the fastest player in the program to score 2,000 career points. The fifth-year guard did it in 102 games, six quicker than the previous record holder, Maya Moore.

Bueckers came into the game with 1,994 points and crossed the 2,000 mark in the second quarter with a jumper. Her UConn teammate, Kamorea (KK) Arnold was excited about her achievement and shared a special message on her Instagram story.

"Look at God P! Won't he do ittt!! Congrats boogers," she wrote sharing the post announcing the milestone.
KK Arnold&#039;s reaction to Paige (Credits: Instagram/@kamoreaarnold)
Paige Bueckers finished the game with 18 points, bringing her career total to 2012. During her postgame chat with the media, the guard talked about the process of getting to the milestone.

"I was hoping I would get it at some point. I knew I was six points away, so eventually, hopefully I would get there," Bueckers said.
"I didn't want to press. I didn't want to force the issue and just let it happen naturally within the game flow and continue to play the right way, look for my teammates, look for my shot, play UConn basketball, and what's supposed to happen will happen."

Paige Bueckers credits her teammates and coaches for her incredible success

Paige Bueckers did not have an easy college experience as she struggled with back-to-back leg injuries, even missing a full season due to an ACL tear. Looking back at her time with the Huskies, the guard thanked her teammates, coaches and training staff for helping her get to this point:

"It means everything, but it takes a village. I did not get here by myself. It's funny, I have my Pilates instructor here, Brooke, who came to a game...It's just people like my coach, teammates (and) everybody who's invested in me and stayed with me," Bueckers said postgame.
"I just really want to reward their hard work because everybody sees the 2,000 points, but nobody sees the 2,000 days of hard work. So, it's just a testimony to everybody who's invested in me."

Now playing her final college season, Paige Bueckers is averaging 19.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game. The guard is only missing a national championship to wrap up an iconic college career and many are expecting her to do it in a few months' time.

Edited by John Maxwell
