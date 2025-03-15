"Look good, feel good, play good": South Carolina’s Raven Johnson lives by Coach Prime’s motto as she explains her ‘Hollywood’ nickname

South Carolina women's basketball star, Raven Johnson shared a motto she borrowed from NFL legend Deion Sanders. Johnson made an Instagram post, where she gave a tour of her wardrobe, in an episode of "Nissan Kicks."

"This is my wardrobe. This is what I wear. It's kind of how I got my name, Hollywood, from cuz you know what they say, 'You look good, feel good, play good," she said.

Johnson went ahead to showcase her national championship jacket, with '38-0' written on it to symbolize the Gamecocks' 38-game unbeaten run leading up to their championship title last season.

The South Carolina senior also showed her "it" jacket.

"When I wear this, oh best you believe your hair is gotta be laid. Your shoes are point," she said about the "it' jacket. "The purse, you can't forget about the purse. Hollup, the lip gloss."

The "look good, feel good, play good" phrase is a signature motto of Coach Prime, which explains the NFL legend's life philosophy. To Coach Prime, taking care of one's appearance can lead to improved self-confidence and better performance.

Raven Johnson speaks on college basketball future

Raven Johnson played what many considered her last regular season game for South Carolina women's basketball on Sunday, March 2. The Gamecocks had defeated the Kentucky Wildcats, 78-66, to clinch the SEC win at the Colonial Life Arena.

Following the win, fans chanted "one more year" for the Gamecocks senior.

"It was a moment of joy, just hearing the people say 'one more year,' but you never know, we'll have to wait and see," Johnson said about the chant.

A part of the 2021 recruiting class with Bree Hall and Sania Feagin, Johnson tore an ACL in her freshman year, which ended her season. However, she has played three years at South Carolina, meaning that she is eligible for one more year.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta-born guard continues to make her mark as one of South Carolina's team leaders, inspiring the Gamecocks to a stellar 2024-25 season.

Johnson is averaging 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, a team-high 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She joins former Gamecocks starting center Kamilla Cardoso, teammates Hall and Feagin as the only players in program history with multiple NCAA titles.

Should Johnson choose to return after this season, she will be welcomed back to the team with open arms as coach Dawn Staley already declared her a winner.

