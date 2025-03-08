“Looking for Carolina to kick some a**": NFL HOFer Lawrence Taylor bullish on UNC ahead of classic showdown vs Duke

Pro football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor has backed his alma mater, the University of North Carolina, to end their regular season on a high with a win against their rivals, No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

Speaking with the College GameDay crew and UNC's football coach, Bill Belichick, Taylor acknowledged the level of basketball that will be played when both teams clash, noting that one cannot ask for better.

However, he went further to back his alma mater, saying

“I am looking for Carolina to kick some a**", to the excitement of the UNC faithfuls in the crowd.

Taylor spent three years at the University of North Carolina between 1977 and 1980, where he had an All-American career. He was later selected by the New York Giants as the second overall in the 1981 NFL draft, spending 13 seasons there and regarded as the greatest defensive player of all time by many.

The rivalry between UNC and Duke is considered as one of the most intense in US sports. According to a poll conducted by ESPN in 2000, it was ranked as the third greatest North American sports rivalry.

Both schools are located only 10 miles apart along Tobacco Road, while Duke is a private university, Carolina is a public school, which is one of the factors that influence the rivalry.

The Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) and the Tar Heels (20-11, 13-6) last met on Feb. 1 in Durham, with Duke winning 87-70, and four of their young stars scored in double-figures.

UNC and Duke head into season finale on brilliant streaks

NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Duke - Source: Imagn

The Tar Heels are on a season-high six-game winning streak entering Saturday’s matchup. Fifth in the ACC, a win over rivals Duke will boost their chances of earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils still look as excellent as they were at the time of their last meeting, winning their last seven games. They are also picked by many as a strong candidate to win the national championship.

A win for Duke will confirm its status as ACC regular season champions, as failure to win could have Clemson clinch the title.

The matchup is set to tipoff by 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

