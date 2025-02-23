"Loudest MSG has been all year": Fans show love as 5'8" Duke player Spencer Hubbard makes big shot at Madison Square Garden

Duke star Spencer Hubbard drilled a deep 3-pointer against the Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night that got the crowd going in the fourth quarter. The No. 3 Blue Devils recorded a convincing 110-67 victory, with seven of their players posting double-digit points.

However, Hubbard's 3-pointer appeared to get the loudest cheer on the night from fans in the arena.

"Loudest MSG has been all year," one tweeted.

"He got the loudest ovation of the night!" another added.

"15 years from now he'll be playing pick up ball with country club dads reminiscing on the time he hit a step back 3 at MSG. So awesome," a third commented.

Others were thrilled by the fact that Hubbard's Duke teammates and the coaching staff also joined in the celebrations when he hit his step-back 3-pointer.

"Watching the guys on the bench get this hype for that shot just shows an amazing team environment - no matter if you are Flagg, Evans, Harris, or Hubbard," one wrote.

"I love this so much. The reaction from the bench, coaches…amazing," a user added.

"How he hasn't seen more time is insane! He's obviously a crowd and team favorite. Coach needs to show this man some more respect!!!" another tweeted.

Apart from his glamorous three points, Hubbard also recorded one rebound against the Illini.

Spencer Hubbard and Duke's run up to the NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: Duke Blue Devils star Spencer Hubbard - Source: Imagn

Spencer Hubbard has not seen much game time for Duke (24-3, 15-1 Atlantic Coast) this season. However, the guard will want to contribute more often at the business end of the season with March Madness fast approaching.

Hubbard is averaging 0.5 points, 0.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists this season. He has played in just seven games and often gets limited action.

However, the Blue Devils will want Hubbard around when the NCAA Tournament begins to rotate some of their key players. The senior will also need to be at his best when called upon.

