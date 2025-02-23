  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Loudest MSG has been all year": Fans show love as 5'8" Duke player Spencer Hubbard makes big shot at Madison Square Garden

"Loudest MSG has been all year": Fans show love as 5'8" Duke player Spencer Hubbard makes big shot at Madison Square Garden

By Arnold
Modified Feb 23, 2025 11:08 GMT
Arizona State v Duke - Source: Getty
Fans show love as 5'8" Duke player Spencer Hubbard makes big shot at Madison Square Garden - Source: Getty

Duke star Spencer Hubbard drilled a deep 3-pointer against the Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night that got the crowd going in the fourth quarter. The No. 3 Blue Devils recorded a convincing 110-67 victory, with seven of their players posting double-digit points.

Ad

However, Hubbard's 3-pointer appeared to get the loudest cheer on the night from fans in the arena.

"Loudest MSG has been all year," one tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He got the loudest ovation of the night!" another added.
"15 years from now he'll be playing pick up ball with country club dads reminiscing on the time he hit a step back 3 at MSG. So awesome," a third commented.

Others were thrilled by the fact that Hubbard's Duke teammates and the coaching staff also joined in the celebrations when he hit his step-back 3-pointer.

Ad
"Watching the guys on the bench get this hype for that shot just shows an amazing team environment - no matter if you are Flagg, Evans, Harris, or Hubbard," one wrote.
"I love this so much. The reaction from the bench, coaches…amazing," a user added.
"How he hasn't seen more time is insane! He's obviously a crowd and team favorite. Coach needs to show this man some more respect!!!" another tweeted.
Ad

Apart from his glamorous three points, Hubbard also recorded one rebound against the Illini.

Spencer Hubbard and Duke's run up to the NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: Duke Blue Devils star Spencer Hubbard - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Duke Blue Devils star Spencer Hubbard - Source: Imagn

Spencer Hubbard has not seen much game time for Duke (24-3, 15-1 Atlantic Coast) this season. However, the guard will want to contribute more often at the business end of the season with March Madness fast approaching.

Ad

Hubbard is averaging 0.5 points, 0.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists this season. He has played in just seven games and often gets limited action.

However, the Blue Devils will want Hubbard around when the NCAA Tournament begins to rotate some of their key players. The senior will also need to be at his best when called upon.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी