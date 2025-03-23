Louisiana AG Liz Murrill shares a heartfelt message to LSU HC Kim Mulkey ahead of March Madness kickoff

Louisiana Attorney-General Liz Murrill sent a heartfelt message to LSU coach Kim Mulkey hours before the Lady Tigers played San Diego State in the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Murrill assumed office as the 48th — and the first woman — Attorney-General of the state on Jan. 8, 2024. She took to X to share a good-luck message for the four-time women's basketball national champion and the Lady Tigers:

"Good luck to my friend, Coach Kim Mulkey, and the LSU Women’s Basketball Team on their path to another Final Four!💜 💛."

Louisiana AG Liz Murrill and LSU coach Kim Mulkey have been good friends and the government official has expressed support for the Lady Tigers in the past. Last year, Murrill praised Kim Mulkey's team despite losing in the Elite Eight to the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes in a rematch of their 2023 national championship final.

Almost two weeks before the first-round matchup against San Diego State, Murrill was present at the CBS News show "Inside The Courtroom" with Jan Crawford. Mulkey participated in a Q&A session with the network's chief legal correspondent at the Cox Auditorium. The Lousiana Attorney-General posted a photo of her with Crawford and Mulkey after the show.

Kim Mulkey's LSU rolls past San Diego State to set up clash with Florida State

Kim Mulkey's LSU aced their first-round assignment, beating San Diego State 103-48 in the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. The No. 3-seed Lady Tigers (29-5) raced to a 49-20 first-half lead en route to a 55-point pounding of the No. 14-seed Aztecs (25-10).

Key players Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow came back from injuries and combined for 34 points. Mikaylah Williams added 13 points for LSU, which moves on to the second round and will host No. 6-seed Florida State on Monday.

The Seminoles (24-8) overpowered No. 11-seed George Mason (27-6) 94-59 on 28 points by Ta'Niya Latson and an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double from Makayla Timpson. Florida State used a 31-6 fourth-quarter surge to run away from the Patriots, who were still in striking distance 63-53 at the end of the third period.

LSU and FSU split their first two games with the Seminoles winning their first encounter 58-45 on Nov. 18, 2018. The Lady Tigers exacted revenge on Nov. 9, 2019, with a 70-62 victory.

