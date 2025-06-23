Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr. opens up on meaning of rivalry vs. Kentucky: "If it doesn’t, I’m failing the fanbase"

Mikel Brown Jr. is considered one of the most talented players entering the college level next season. Ahead of his freshman year, the Louisville star appears to have become a fan-favorite following his comments about rivals Kentucky.

Ad

Brown was linked with Mark Pope's Kentucky after he visited the school in September. However, the five-star recruit confirmed in January that he would play for Louisville at the collegiate level.

When asked about his visit with Pope's Kentucky before comiiting to Louisville, Brown said that there would be some "bad blood," when the two teams meet in the 2025-26 season opener. He also added that he's looking forward to playing the Wildcats due to the rivalry between the two teams.

Ad

Trending

“It was great (going back and forth with Pope in Colorado Springs),” Brown said via KSR. “I mean, it’s competition. That rivalry is definitely rich. You see the fanbases going back and forth. I see that all the time. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment, and I can’t wait for November 11.

Ad

“It means a lot, it means everything. Because if it doesn’t, then I’m failing the fanbase. It means a lot to me and I’m always gonna rep the Ls.”

Brown was reportedly the No. 7 player in the Class of 2025 and the No. 2 point guard, according to 247Sports. He was also listed No. 9 according to On3 and No. 11 in ESPN's 100.

Ad

Mikel Brown Jr. to represent Team USA at FIBA U19 World Cup

Louisville commit Mikel Brown Jr. - Source: Imagn

Before his freshman year at Louisville, Mikel Brown Jr. will be representing Team USA at the FIBA U19 Men's World Cup in Switzerland.

Ad

The former DME Academy star was one of the 12 players to earn a spot on the national team roster out of 31 contenders who were at a training camp, which began on June 14 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The FIBA U19 Men's World Cup will kick off on Saturday and run until July 6. Team USA is in the same as Australia, Cameroon and France.

The event will allow Brown to showcase some of his talent at the international level before joining Louisville.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here