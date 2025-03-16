Louisville vs. Duke: Player stats and Box Score for March 15 | 2024-25 College Basketball Season

In an exciting first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference Finals, the second-seeded Louisville Cardinals hold a 38-33 halftime lead over the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils. Duke has been dealing with injuries as both Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown are not active for this game, but Louisville has kept it relatively close.

Terrence Edwards Jr. has led the way for the Cardinals as he has a game-high 15 points. Let's take a deeper dive into the Louisville Cardinals and Duke Blue Devils box score to see how the game has been progressing thus far.

Louisville vs. Duke box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Louisville 38 38 Duke 33 33

Louisville Cardinals box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS James Scott F 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 1 0 1 1 2 4 Noah Waterman F 2-2 1-1 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 5 J'Vonne Hadley G 2-2 0-0 1-2 2 4 1 1 1 1 0 5 Terrence Edwards Jr. G 6-12 3-5 0-1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 Chucky Hepbrun G 3-9 1-6 0-0 0 2 3 1 0 2 1 7 Aboudacar Treaor F 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 3 0 0 0 1 1 2 Khani Rooths F 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0

Duke Blue Devils box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Khaman Maluach C 3-4 0-0 0-0 3 5 0 0 0 1 0 6 Isaiah Evans G 2-4 2-4 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 6 Kon Knueppel G 3-6 0-3 2-2 0 2 1 1 0 1 1 8 Tyrese Proctor G 3-7 3-7 0-0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 9 Sion James G 1-4 0-0 1-1 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 3 Mason Gillis F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Patrick Ngongba II C 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 Caleb Foster G 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 3 1 0 2 1 0

