  • Louisville vs. Duke: Player stats and Box Score for March 15 | 2024-25 College Basketball Season

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 16, 2025 01:51 GMT
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship - Source: Imagn

In an exciting first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference Finals, the second-seeded Louisville Cardinals hold a 38-33 halftime lead over the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils. Duke has been dealing with injuries as both Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown are not active for this game, but Louisville has kept it relatively close.

Terrence Edwards Jr. has led the way for the Cardinals as he has a game-high 15 points. Let's take a deeper dive into the Louisville Cardinals and Duke Blue Devils box score to see how the game has been progressing thus far.

Louisville vs. Duke box score

TeamFirst Half Second HalfFinal Score
Louisville38 38
Duke33 33
Louisville Cardinals box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
James ScottF2-20-00-011101124
Noah WatermanF2-21-10-002000025
J'Vonne HadleyG2-20-01-224111105
Terrence Edwards Jr. G6-123-50-1012000015
Chucky HepbrunG 3-91-60-002310217
Aboudacar TreaorF 1-20-00-013000112
Khani RoothsF 0-00-00-011100110
Duke Blue Devils box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Khaman MaluachC3-40-00-035000106
Isaiah EvansG2-42-40-000010006
Kon KnueppelG3-60-32-202110118
Tyrese ProctorG3-73-70-000110029
Sion JamesG1-40-01-102100103
Mason GillisF 0-00-00-001000100
Patrick Ngongba IIC 0-10-01-201000121
Caleb FosterG 0-20-00-011310210

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
