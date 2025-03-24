Louisville vs. TCU women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Hailey Van Lith

No. 7 seed Louisville saw Jayda Curry give her absolute best toward an upset of No. 2 seed TCU. But TCU, with former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith, held on for the win despite a historic performance from Curry. TCU won XX-YY and will advance to Birmingham for a regional matchup with No. 3 seed Notre Dame.

Ad

Louisville vs. TCU box score

Louisville

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF N. Harris 2 3 0 1 1 0 4 O. Cochran 15 6 1 3 0 0 4 T. Roberts 2 3 3 1 0 0 2 J. Curry 41 4 5 3 0 2 0 J. Williams 0 5 2 1 0 0 2 I. Juffermans 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 M. Randolph 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 E. Istanbulluoglu 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 I. Berry 8 2 1 1 0 0 2 I. Arenas 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 M. Russell 0 4 0 0 0 1 0

Ad

Trending

TCU

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF S. Prince 19 4 3 0 3 1 3 D. Hunter 18 6 4 1 0 2 3 M. Conner 9 6 2 0 0 1 2 A. Emma-Nnopu 23 4 1 0 1 4 1 H. Van Lith 16 5 10 1 1 6 2 A. Roberson 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 T. Bigby 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Ad

Louisville vs. TCU Game Summary

Louisville took an early lead. A Curry layup gave the Cardinals a 15-10 lead with 4:14 remaining in the first quarter. TCU answered and took a 20-17 lead after the game's opening quarter.

TCU scored the first 10 points of the second quarter. Louisville was on a nearly six minute scoring drought. TCU pushed its edge to 47-26 at halftime. While TCU maintained its advantage, Louisville made a late run.

Ad

Curry connected on an old-fashioned three-point play to pull within 78-70 with 2:47 to play. The Horned Frogs then held on for the victory.

Agnes Emma-Nnopu led TCU with 23 points, including 4-for-7 3-point shooting. Sedona Prince added 19 points. Donovyn Hunter contributed 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Hunter didn't miss a single shot, going 6-for-6, making all four 3-point attempts and connecting on both free throws.

The former Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith finished with 16 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Van Lith played two seasons at Lousviille, then transferred to LSU before landing at TCU this season.

Ad

Curry paced the Cardinals with 41 points, including 6-for-12 3-point shooting. Curry had five assists and three steals and kept Louisville in the game. Olivia Cochran had 15 points and six boards.

TCU connected on 63% of its shots, while Louisville shot just 34%. The Cardinals grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, which helped Louisville hang around the game.

TCU will face Notre Dame on Saturday in Birmingham. With a win, TCU would face either Texas, Ohio State, Tennessee or Illinois in the regional final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here