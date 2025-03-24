  • home icon
  Louisville vs. TCU women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Hailey Van Lith

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 24, 2025 00:22 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship-Baylor vs TCU - Source: Imagn
Hailey Van Lith helped TCU take down her former school in the NCAA Tournament's second round. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

No. 7 seed Louisville saw Jayda Curry give her absolute best toward an upset of No. 2 seed TCU. But TCU, with former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith, held on for the win despite a historic performance from Curry. TCU won XX-YY and will advance to Birmingham for a regional matchup with No. 3 seed Notre Dame.

Louisville vs. TCU box score

Louisville

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
N. Harris2301104
O. Cochran15613004
T. Roberts2331002
J. Curry41453020
J. Williams0521002
I. Juffermans0200010
M. Randolph0000003
E. Istanbulluoglu2010011
I. Berry8211002
I. Arenas0100010
M. Russell0400010
TCU

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
S. Prince19430313
D. Hunter18641023
M. Conner9620012
A. Emma-Nnopu23410141
H. Van Lith165101162
A. Roberson0100000
T. Bigby0000001
Louisville vs. TCU Game Summary

Louisville took an early lead. A Curry layup gave the Cardinals a 15-10 lead with 4:14 remaining in the first quarter. TCU answered and took a 20-17 lead after the game's opening quarter.

TCU scored the first 10 points of the second quarter. Louisville was on a nearly six minute scoring drought. TCU pushed its edge to 47-26 at halftime. While TCU maintained its advantage, Louisville made a late run.

Curry connected on an old-fashioned three-point play to pull within 78-70 with 2:47 to play. The Horned Frogs then held on for the victory.

Agnes Emma-Nnopu led TCU with 23 points, including 4-for-7 3-point shooting. Sedona Prince added 19 points. Donovyn Hunter contributed 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Hunter didn't miss a single shot, going 6-for-6, making all four 3-point attempts and connecting on both free throws.

The former Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith finished with 16 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Van Lith played two seasons at Lousviille, then transferred to LSU before landing at TCU this season.

Curry paced the Cardinals with 41 points, including 6-for-12 3-point shooting. Curry had five assists and three steals and kept Louisville in the game. Olivia Cochran had 15 points and six boards.

TCU connected on 63% of its shots, while Louisville shot just 34%. The Cardinals grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, which helped Louisville hang around the game.

TCU will face Notre Dame on Saturday in Birmingham. With a win, TCU would face either Texas, Ohio State, Tennessee or Illinois in the regional final.

Edited by Joe Cox
