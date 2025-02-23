"Love seeing 33 on the court": Azzi Fudd gives a special shoutout to UConn teammate Caroline Ducharme after her return

On Saturday night, UConn star Caroline Ducharme returned from a long-term injury in the Huskies' win over the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The basketball star sustained a head injury that kept her out of the team for more than 15 months while she worked her way back. After battling head injuries for three consecutive seasons, Ducharme's playing time was significantly impacted. She missed five games during UConn's runner-up finish in the 2021-22 season and was limited to just 23 appearances the following season.

Following the guard's return, her teammate Azzi Fudd took to Instagram to welcome her back to the team with the caption:

"I love seeing 33 on the court"

Ducharme sprinted onto the court, donning a headband as the crowd erupted in cheers and a teammate warmly embraced her. The UConn Huskies went on to win the game 86-47 against the Bulldogs.

UConn claimed the first and second quarters 21-9 and 21-8 but narrowly lost the third 25-22. However, they were able to clinch the fourth quarter 22-5 to comfortably defeat the host.

Connecticut v Notre Dame - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers played a major role in UConn's victory. The guard scored the most points in the game, with 23 points, 10 assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes.

Coach Geno Auriemma speaks on Caroline Ducharme's return

Coach Geno Auriemma mentioned the team's happiness at seeing Caroline Ducharme return to the basketball court.

“I know it's been a long time coming. She's been through a lot and I was hoping she could get back in there soon, so everybody was pretty excited," the UConn coach said after the game, as reported by Bigrapidsnews.

NCAA Womens Basketball: St. John's at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Following the win, the Huskies extended their winning streak to five games, defeating the Providence Friars, St. John's Red Storm, South Carolina Gamecocks, Seton Hall Pirates and Butler Bulldogs.

They maintain their top spot in the Big East Conference standings and boast an overall record of 26-3 this season. They are also ranked fifth in the AP rankings with 632 points

The Huskies have just two games left before the season ends, against the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays and Marquette Golden Eagles on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

