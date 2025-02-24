“Love this”: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie gets hyped as his GF Hanna Cavinder & her twin Haley launch their personal nutrition plan

Kylie Beck, sister of Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck, hyped up her brother’s girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, for the launch of her personal nutrition plan.

The Miami Hurricanes basketball star made a picture post on Instagram with her twin sister, Haley, informing their social media followers about their plans to release a healthy eating plan.

“The biggest passion of ours is COMING SOON,” was the start of a long caption explaining the details of the release of their latest product.

Kylie replied to the Instagram post with the caption:

“OMG yesss love this!!”

Kylie Beck shows support to Hanna Cavinder for their latest product release (IG/@cavindertwins)

The Cavinder twins revealed more about the product via the caption, explaining that it is a 12-week nutritional guide that is completely customized for the user.

They also explained that it will include weekly check-in calls to study the user’s progress and unlimited access to the twin sisters.

This is the latest in a long history of Kylie showing support to her brother’s girlfriend, Hanna. Kylie and Hanna have been friends and share a mutual admiration that they constantly express through social media support.

Hanna started dating Kylie’s brother, Carson, in 2024, and she has since received an overwhelming amount of support from the Beck family.

Carson’s sister is not the only member of the family that has embraced Hanna, with his mother Tracy also always showing support for her son’s girlfriend.

Cavinder twins celebrate senior night with win over Wake Forest

Haley wrote an emotional letter to mark the senior day for her and her sister. The Miami star read the letter after the Hurricanes' 62-60 win over Wake Forest on Sunday.

The post came with the caption:

“dear basketball ... happy senior day @miamihurricanes”

Haley bid farewell to the game at the end of the letter, while also sharing the memories she made playing the game with her twin, who also doubles as her best friend.

Haley put up a solid performance to celebrate senior day, posting 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Her sister, Hanna, managed to score five points in the victory, while she also had two rebounds and provided two assists.

With two games left to play in the regular season, the sisters will return to action for the Miami Hurricanes when they face Stanford on Friday.

