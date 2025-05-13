“Love ur life”: Haley and Hanna Cavinder adore sister Brandi’s snaps with Miami stars and more

The Cavinder family is close, and a recent Instagram post proved it further, as Haley and Hanna Cavinder showed love to their elder sister, Brandi Perkins.

On Monday, Perkins posted a series of photos, featuring her posing with her mother, Katie Cavinder, and twin sisters. She also posed with a friend and showed off her gym workouts.

"This & that !" Perkins captioned.

The Cavinder twins dropped their reactions in the comments section.

"Love ur life," Haley wrote.

"Triplet," Hanna commented.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder hype sister Brandi Perkins' IG post. Image via @brandiiperkins

Like her sisters, Perkins played basketball at Gilbert High School in Arizona. However, she did not pursue a collegiate career; instead, she graduated from the WCUI School of Medical Imaging in 2021.

Perkins is an Ultrasound Technologist in the Phoenix area. She married Jake Perkins at Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale in 2023, with the Cavinder twins part of her bridal train.

Haley and Hanna reflect on using social media to impact lives

While they played collegiate basketball, Haley and Hanna Cavinder were also TikTok stars. The twins started posting videos out of boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, what began as a hobby became a huge brand with over four million followers within five years. They also became one of the highest NIL earners when they played for the Miami Hurricanes.

In an episode of a new video series called "The Playbook," with Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves, the Cavinder twins talked about helping young girls find their purpose through social media.

"I think with social media, I think there's a lot of negative and there's a lot of positive," Haley said on May 6 (03:38). "I think Hanna and I have learned that as we've gone and understanding that building a community with positivity on social media, really having a purpose in helping young girls.

"I think that's what really helped us when we started our health and fitness side of things. Whether it's with nutrition or if it's working out, whatever it is, you're really connecting and building one-on-one relationships with them, which allows you to feel fulfilled."

The Cavinder twins have exhausted their college eligibility and are now focused on building their brand, leveraging their NIL deals.

