WATCH: Gabbie Marshall’s hilarious quiz stumps BF Spencer Touro with 'girls-only’ questions

Former Iowa star Gabbie Marshall shared a TikTok video where she put her boyfriend, Spencer Touro, to the test. She asked him to answer questions that "only girls should know the answer to."

Marshall started off the questionnaire by asking Touro the meaning of "money piece" (the face-framing strands of hair). Her boyfriend could not guess the answer until the very end. Spencer could not correctly guess the meaning of "waterline" and other 'girls-only' questions.

Check out the TikTok:

The hilarious video got attention from fans and friends, including former Hawkeyes teammate, Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever star reacted to her friend's look, which incorporated a whiteboard that mentioned all the questions for the quiz session.

"Love your whiteboard. Was essential to make the video possible."

Image Credit: @gabbiemarshall24/Instagram

Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin recalled their unpleasant hotel experience

Iowa star Jada Gymafi was joined by Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, and Gabbie Marshall on her viral podcast show called "Fresh Tawk" on November 5. They discussed their lives as college athletes and gave insights into their deep bond. Iowa's former star hoopers also recalled funny anecdotes that made them laugh on the podcast.

One such memorable moment took place with them in 2023 in a hotel room.

"It was flooding, and the alarms were going off," Gyamfi said. (19:12).

Gabbie Marshall said that the alarm went off because of the sprinkler system and people's luggage getting wet.

"So, Jada and Syd's room was flooded. The whole stuff was wet," recalled Marshall.

"Wet brown, like sewer water. It was disgusting," Gyamfi shared.

The 'core four' got together to spend the "best weekend" at Iowa when the 2024 Final Four team was honored with Big 12 and Final Four rings by the Hawkeyes.

Marshall is currently a student at the University of North Carolina and often shares captivating content about her life on campus and with her boyfriend on social media platforms.

