Angel Reese seems to be a fan of Penn State's Ashley Owusu as she celebrated the latter's performance in a recent victory of the Lady Lions over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 94-80. Owusu had 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Reese reposted Penn State's post on the players' performance, adding her own comment:

"So proud of you! Your story is something special & I can’t wait to see it all unfold! love you WOOSKIIIII," Angel Reese wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

This was Owusu's first game with Penn State after transferring in from Virginia Tech in 2023. She had previously played with Maryland from 2019 until 2022. She was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2020 and won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award in 2021. She also earned Big Ten All-Freshman (2020) and First Team All-Big Ten (2021) selections and was twice a Big Ten Tournament MVP.

Coach Carolyn Kieger on Ashley Owusu's debut

Penn State's coach Carolyn Kieger spoke with the media after the victory over Rutgers and explained what having Owusu on the court means for the Lady Lions:

"We’ve been waiting a while to get this news, so I think the team was so elated all week for her, for us," Kieger said (via The Daily Collegian). "I mean you watch her play, she’s a seasoned vet, right? She’s won in the NCAA Tournament. She’s won in the Big Ten Tournament. So I think she gives our team first and foremost a calming presence."

"Ashley provides first and foremost another point guard mentality, she’s one of the best passers in the country, the game slows down for her... My biggest moment was when she stepped in the game, I honestly couldn’t stop smiling. I had to remind myself that I had to keep coaching."

It's safe to say that Penn State's coaching staff is happy to have Owusu on their side.

Expand Tweet

What is Angel Reese's NIL value ranking?

Angel Reese is the top-ranked women's basketball player on On3's NIL deals value ranker. Her values are currently at around $1.7 million, which makes her the ninth collegiate athlete on the list. Interestingly, she isn't the top woman on the list as that accolade goes to LSU's gymnast extraordinaire Livvy Dunne, who's third on the list with a value of $3.4 million.