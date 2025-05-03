"Love working with Rick Barnes": Tennessee AD Danny White shares his positive view on Vols HC; reveals why he's a future HOFer

Tennessee athletic director Danny White has made it clear he holds men’s basketball head coach Rick Barnes in high regard for the way he runs the program and the working relationship they have built.

White took over as athletic director in January 2021, coming in six years after Barnes had already begun shaping the basketball program. Since then, he has been consistently positive about the coach’s influence, both on and off the court.

Speaking during the Tri-Cities stop of the Big Orange Caravan tour on Thursday, White outlined the value Barnes brings to Tennessee athletics and how much he enjoys working with him.

“It’s awesome. I love working with Rick Barnes. He’s a great leader,” White said. “He’s overseen the most successful run in our men’s basketball history. I appreciate everything about how he runs his program. I spend zero time worrying about our men’s basketball program.”

“The kids he brings in our program, he develops them into men. You guys get to see him and interact with him. High character. Represents us really well. I don’t think we’ve had a single issue off the court since I’ve been here. That’s just what he’s about… It’s unique in the sport.

White went ahead to make a bold prediction about Barnes’ future, expressing how much he believes in the coach.

“He’s a future Hall of Famer for a reason,” White said.

Barnes has been in charge at Tennessee for a decade, during which he has guided the Volunteers to two regular-season SEC titles, an SEC Tournament championship, and two Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Long before taking over the program, Barnes had built a substantial coaching portfolio, with head coaching stints at George Mason, Providence, Clemson, and Texas.

Rick Barnes shoots down retirement rumors

Rick Barnes is heading towards the twilight of his career, but he is not ready to stop anytime soon, as revealed after the Vols' Sweet Sixteen win over Kentucky back March.

“I love coaching basketball. I love being around it. I know how hard we’re working right now,” Barnes said.

To date, he holds an overall coaching record of 836-423, with a 232-109 mark during his time at Tennessee. His contributions have earned him several accolades, including the SEC Coach of the Year in 2018 and the Naismith Coach of the Year award in 2019.

