“Love you! Proud of you”: Dawn Staley shares heartfelt reaction to ex-South Carolina star A’ja Wilson’s latest shoe release

Nike is set to launch A’ja Wilson's first signature sneakers on Tuesday. The brand posted a commercial video on Saturday to announce the release date. It sparked a reaction from many people, including Wilson's former coach, Dawn Staley.
Fans of different ages and sizes sang and clapped for Wilson, who was shown dancing in different scenes in the ad.
The post was captioned, "From the playground to the playoffs, real ones know there's only one A'ja. The A'One drops May 6 in SNKRS."
Staley had a cameo in the video, where she was seen dancing to the song in a shop. She also dropped a comment on Nike's Instagram post.
“A’JA WILSON!! God’s uncommon favor is on display play play!!!!,” Staley wrote. “Congrats A! Love you! Proud of you!.”
Staley coached Wilson at South Carolina from 2014 to 2018. Together, they won the program's first national title in 2017.
Wilson played 138 games for the Gamecocks in four years, with 97 starts at 26.0 minutes per game. She averaged 17.3 points per game. Her best scoring season came in her senior year (22.6 ppg), which resulted in her winning the National Player of the Year award.
In 2018, Wilson was selected No. 1 by the Las Vegas Aces. She has won two WNBA titles with them and been named WNBA MVP three times.
When will A’ja Wilson’s Nike sneakers launch?
The Nike A'One is set to launch in the "Pink A'ura" colorway on Tuesday.
The shoe will be exclusively available through the Nike SNKRS app, with the retail price set for $110 for adults and $90 for big kids.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here