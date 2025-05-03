Nike is set to launch A’ja Wilson's first signature sneakers on Tuesday. The brand posted a commercial video on Saturday to announce the release date. It sparked a reaction from many people, including Wilson's former coach, Dawn Staley.

Ad

Fans of different ages and sizes sang and clapped for Wilson, who was shown dancing in different scenes in the ad.

The post was captioned, "From the playground to the playoffs, real ones know there's only one A'ja. The A'One drops May 6 in SNKRS."

Ad

Trending

Staley had a cameo in the video, where she was seen dancing to the song in a shop. She also dropped a comment on Nike's Instagram post.

“A’JA WILSON!! God’s uncommon favor is on display play play!!!!,” Staley wrote. “Congrats A! Love you! Proud of you!.”

Dawn Staley shares heartfelt reaction to ex-South Carolina star A’ja Wilson’s latest shoe release. Credit: IG/@nike

Staley coached Wilson at South Carolina from 2014 to 2018. Together, they won the program's first national title in 2017.

Ad

Wilson played 138 games for the Gamecocks in four years, with 97 starts at 26.0 minutes per game. She averaged 17.3 points per game. Her best scoring season came in her senior year (22.6 ppg), which resulted in her winning the National Player of the Year award.

In 2018, Wilson was selected No. 1 by the Las Vegas Aces. She has won two WNBA titles with them and been named WNBA MVP three times.

When will A’ja Wilson’s Nike sneakers launch?

The Nike A'One is set to launch in the "Pink A'ura" colorway on Tuesday.

The shoe will be exclusively available through the Nike SNKRS app, with the retail price set for $110 for adults and $90 for big kids.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here